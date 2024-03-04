The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 will be released on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. The anime episode will first air in Japan, following which, it will be made available to watch online on streaming services domestically and internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa trying to deal with a stalker who was following Yamada Anna's movements. During this, Yamada happened to drop her phone in the water, causing Ichikawa to panic.

This subsequently saw Ichikawa going to the Yamada household leading to a huge development between Ichikawa and Yamada. Later, Ichikawa deduced the stalker's identity.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 release date and time

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

According to the anime's website, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 will be released on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to time zone differences, the anime episode will be released on Sunday, Mar. 10, at 1:30 am JST, in Japan.

The release date and time for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 will vary depending on the region one is watching it from.

The tenth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday March 9 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday March 9 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday March 9 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday March 9 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday March 9 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday March 9 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 10 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday March 10

Where to watch The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10?

Yamada's father as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 will first air in Japan on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Additionally, the anime will also be available to stream online in Japan on streaming platforms such as dAnime Store, Hulu, and others.

Meanwhile, for fans globally, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime. This means the anime's episodes will be added to Hidive's library. As for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series. This means that The Dangers in My Heart will premiere on Aniplus Asia. However, a premium membership is required for the same.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 Recap

Nico Kouda as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9, titled We Made a Promise, saw Ichikawa learning about a stalker following Yamada's movements. Yamada was out of the city for a shoot, thus Ichikawa tried warning her about the same. That's when Yamada happened to drop her phone in the water.

Being worried about her, Ichikawa went to Yamada's home to check on the developments with Anna's father. There he learned that Yamada was safe. Right after, both Ichikawa and Yamada told Yamada's father and mother, respectively, that they liked one another.

The episode then switched its focus back to the stalker as Ichikawa managed to identify her. She was none other than Nico Kouda. He made sure to refrain her from sharing Yamada's private information online again.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10?

Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 will most likely focus on the class change. With the next year about to begin, Ichikawa and Yamada are bound to be worried about whether they get assigned to the same class or not.

In addition, Yamada and Ichikawa could meet some new classmates. This is where the anime might introduce fans to Kana Andō and Yurine Hanzawa, characters whose cast members were announced before the anime premiered. They are set to be voiced by Yuka Iguchi and Reina Ueda, respectively.

