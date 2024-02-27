Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 will be released on March 3, 2024, at 12:05 pm EST. In Japan, however, the episode will be released on March 4, 2024, at 1:35 am JST. The previous episode gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited since it focused on the theme of Christmas. The likes of the General and Rooney were exposed to this concept for the first time.

The duo seemed to have a ton of fun during the Christmas season. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the General since the local zoo would no longer have Pandas. It was also refreshing to see all the Rangers under the same roof, despite the lack of screen time that they received. Let’s take a look at the release date and time for Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 along with other relevant streaming details.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 release date and time

The General imagines himself in the company of various pandas (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2024, at 12:05 pm JST. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episode on March 4, 2024, at 1:35 am JST. The broadcast of the latest episode will be available on Tokyo TV and other local networks. However, the release date and time will vary depending on the channel.

It is also important to note that the English-subtitled version of the upcoming episode will be released after a 30-minute delay. This is a norm that is usually followed by most anime series that stream with English subtitles. The release times along with its subsequent time zones have been listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday March 3, 2024 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday March 3, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday March 3, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday March 3, 2024 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday March 3, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday March 3, 2024 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday March 4, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday March 4, 2024

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9

Expand Tweet

Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 on Tokyo TV, AT-X, Osaka TV, and BS Nippon TV. Tokyo TV will broadcast the episode on March 3, 2024, at 1:35 am JST, Osaka TV will broadcast the episode on March 4, 2024, at 2 am JST, AT-X will broadcast the episode on March 5, 2024, at 10 pm JST, and BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on March 10, 2024 at 11 pm JST.

International audiences can watch the stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Fans can also watch the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video. However, this particular platform will release the episode one week after its premiere. Therefore, Hulu and Crunchyroll are the ideal choices to stream the English-subtitled version of the episode.

A brief recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 8

The General as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

The episode primarily focused on Christmas. The episode began with an odd dream that the General had. It turned out to be a manifestation of his fear, and that was the absence of pandas in his local zoo.

Later on, the General and Rooney decided to peel and present oranges in an artistic manner, which later turned into a competition. We also saw the General understanding the concept of a gift. The episode ended with the General having a dream where his clones were discussing the next possible animal to visit in the zoo.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9

The previous episode gave the General a large chunk of the screen time. Therefore, Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 9 could mix things up and give the Rangers more screen time. The episode could also feature a confrontation between a Ranger and the General. However, the result would most likely be the same - the General retreating on his day off. It would also be interesting to see more interactions featuring the Pink Ranger and the General.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Mr. Villain’s Day Off complete release schedule

My Hero Academia manga sets up Deku to follow in All Might's footsteps

Does Shoyo Hinata have a love interest in Haikyuu!!