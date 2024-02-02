Yuri anime Whisper Me a Love Song stars Demon Slayer's Kanao Tsuyuri

On Friday, February 2, 2024, the official staff for Whisper Me a Love Song anime announced the additional cast for the anime, which includes Reina Ueda, better known as Demon Slayer's Kanao Tsuyuri.

Whisper Me a Love Song anime is based on the Japanese Yuri manga penned and illustrated by Eku Takeshima. Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine has been serializing this manga since April 2019, with eight volumes released thus far.

Notably, Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts are producing this anime. While it was initially planned to be released in January 2024, due to production and staff issues, the date was pushed to April 2024.

Reina Ueda, the voice behind Kanao Tsuyuri from Demon Slayer joins Whisper Me a Love Song Yuri anime

As mentioned earlier, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Whisper Me a Love Song anime announced three more cast members for the series on February 2, 2024, including Reina Ueda, renowned for her performance as Kanao Tsuyuri from Demon Slayer.

According to the announcement, Reina-san will star as Momoka Satomiya, who is described as a girl with a ladylike personality. Passionate about cooking, Momoka invites her friend, Himari, to join the Culinary Research Club at school.

Considering Reina Ueda has brilliantly performed as Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer, fans believe she will do Momoka's role justice. Aside from Kanao, Reina-san has also voiced Cha Hae-In from Solo Leveling and will be starring as Reze in the Chainsaw Man film.

Himari and Yori, as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts)

Other than her, Whisper Me a Love Song anime also stars Chika Anzai as Hajime Amasawa and Aoi Koga as Miki Mizuguchi. Chika-san is a talented voice actor who has lent her voice to characters such as Chisato from Lycoris Recoil and Reina Kosaka from the Euphonium series.

Similarly, Aoi Koga has garnered immense fame for voicing Kaguya Shinomiya from Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War, Shoko Komi from Komi-san Can't Communicate, and others.

Comments from the respective voice actors have also been shared on the anime's official site and X handle. All three Seiyuus (voice actors) are delighted to join the Whisper Me a Love Song anime cast. Additionally, they shared their thoughts about playing the characters.

The previously announced cast members for the anime are here as follows:

Hana Shimano as Himari Kino

Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi

Mikako Komatsu as Aki Mizuguchi

A Kakuma as Kaori Tachibana

Konomi Kohara as Mari Tsutsui

Yuna Nemoto as Shiho Izumi

As mentioned earlier, The Whisper Me a Love Song anime is slated to premiere in April 2024, after being delayed from January 2024 release. It was also previously announced that Akira Mano will replace Zin Ya Cai as the Yuri anime's director, with Hiroki Uchida overseeing the scripts.

Minami Yoshida is listed as the character designer, while Hiroshi Sasaki and Wataru Maeguchi are composing the series' music. Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts are jointly producing the anime.

Kodansha publishes the Whisper Me a Love Song manga in English and it describes the plot as the following:

"Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back!"

It continues:

"But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what "love" really means..."

