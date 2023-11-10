Whisper Me a Love Song anime premiere delayed, new release date confirmed

Friday, November 10, 2023, saw the staff for the Whisper Me a Love Song anime series release its first full promotional video, as well as announce some unfortunate news for the series. According to this latest information, the anime is enlisting a new director, and additional staff members, and will also be delayed from its original January 2024 release window.

The Whisper Me a Love Song anime series is now allegedly set to debut in April 2024, but it’s unclear if this will actually end up being the final release window or not. After all, changes such as adding staff and switching directors may facilitate further issues, which may result in an additional delay for the television anime series.

In any case, the Whisper Me a Love Song anime does at least give fans some positives to be excited about in the form of the aforementioned first full promotional video. This trailer also previews what is assumed to be either the opening or the ending theme song for the series, but this is unconfirmed and unclear at the time of this article’s writing.

Whisper Me a Love Song anime delayed 3 months to April 2024, but likely for good reason as staff is replaced

The Whisper Me a Love Song anime’s Friday, November 10 announcement revealed a delay for the series and additional staff members, including a directorial replacement. As mentioned above, the series’ release is now delayed from January 2024 to April 2024, with a new animation studio also said to be joining production of the series.

Akira Mano is set to replace Zin Ya Cai as the anime’s director, with Yokohama Animation Lab now also credited for producing the animation alongside Cloud Hearts. The former studio was previously credited with “animation production supervision” while Cloud Hearts was listed as solely responsible for animation production.

Newly announced staff members include the following:

Sub-Character/Costume Design: Ryūnosuke Ōji

Prop Design: Ayumi Nagaki, Misae Kawakubo

Color Key Artist: Yuichi Furuichi

Art Design: Risa Iraha

Art Director: Sōshi Kuwashima

CG Director: Keiichi Eda

Compositing Director of Photography: Takahiro Kita

Offline Editing: Yumi Jingūji

Sound Director: Fumiyuki Go, Nozomi Nakatani

Music: Hiroshi Sasaki, Wataru Maeguchi

Artists: Kana Sasakura, Sui Mizukami (Yori Asanagi) (Shiho Izumi).

Hiroki Uchida is also overseeing the series scripts, with Minami Yoshida designing the series’ characters. The series’ promotional video also previewed the song “Humming Love” by SSGIRLS, but it’s unclear if this is the opening or ending theme for the series based on the currently available information.

The anime stars Hana Shimano as Himaro Kino and Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi. Other cast members include Mikako Komatsu as Aki Mizuguchi, Konomi Kohara as Mari Tsutsui, Ai Kakuma as Kaori Tachibana, and Yuna Nemoto as Shiho Izumi.

