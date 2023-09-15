Hoshikuzu Telepath anime’s 3rd PV reveals ending theme song

The staff of the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime series released the third promotional video for the series on Friday, September 15, 2023. The promotional video revealed and gave a preview of the series' ending theme song. With the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Rasuko Okuma’s original manga series set to premiere in early October, this will likely be the last news for the series prior to its release.

This is supported by the fact that all other key information for the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime series has already been announced. It includes the cast, staff, the opening theme, and more. While it is possible that more news will still come on the series, this will likely only be concerned with international streaming information, again if that news comes at all.

In any case, fans are incredibly excited for the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime series, set to be yet another successful television anime adaptation of a beloved 4-panel manga. Those who’ve never read the manga before are also intrigued, citing the seemingly fresh and unique plot as one of the strongest attraction points of the series.

Hoshikuzu Telepath anime set to premiere on Japanese television on Monday, October 9, 2023

As mentioned above, the third and latest promotional video for the Hoshikuzu Telepath anime series has officially revealed the series’ ending theme song. Per the promotional video, SoundOrion will perform the ending theme song Tentaizu, which translates to “Celestial Map.” The previously revealed opening theme song will be sung by Miku Ito, and is entitled Ten to Sen, which translates to “Points and Lines.”

The series stars Yurie Funato as Umika Konohoshi, Seria Fukagawa as Yu Akeuchi, Moe Nagamuta as Haruno Takaragi, and Shiki Aoki as Matataki Raimon. It will also see Natsumi Takamori as Emihara (Umika’s teacher), and Hina Yomiya as Honami Konohoshi (Umika’s younger sister). It is currently unclear if this is the full cast list for the series, or if more members will be announced as the series’ first season progresses.

Kaori is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and is also in charge of the series’ scripts alongside Natsuko Takahashi. Takahiro Sakai is designing the characters and is also serving as the chief animation director for the series. The series is set to premiere on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 9 pm JST on AT-X. The series will then air on Tokyo MX one hour later, and then run on other additional networks.

The series follows a shy girl named Umika who fears speaking with others and, likewise having trouble making friends. However, this changes with the sudden arrival of transfer student Yu, who claims to be an alien who can read others’ feelings by touching her forehead to theirs. The two quickly become friends, with the series primarily focusing on exploring their relationship.

