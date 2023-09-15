Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Following that, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Boxxo, his friends, and The Menagerie of Fools go to the Dead's Lament. There they spent some time, following which they planned to defeat the Stratum Lord, King of Souls. During their stay, Boxxo found out that the undead weren't all bad.

Boxxo and The Menagerie of Fools will face the King of Souls in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

King of Souls in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12 is titled What Can Be Done as a Vending Machine. It will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The season finale of Reborn as a Vending Machine will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 5 am, Wednesday, September 20

Central Standard Time: 7 am, Wednesday, September 20

Eastern Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, September 20

British Standard Time: 1 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Central European Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Australian Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12 will first be broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as AT-X and BS NTV. At the same time, the anime will also be available to stream on Crunchyroll. It will be available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Recap of Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11

Boxxo in Reborn as a Vending Machine preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 11, titled The Dead's Lament Stratum, saw The Menagerie of Fools get Boxxo, Lammis, and Hulemy to join them in Dead's Lament. There, Kerioyl planned to defeat the Stratum Lord, King of Souls. In the meantime, given the presence of the undead, Lammis was terrified. However, Hulemy tried to help her.

Later, the undead approached Boxxo for a drink. Seeing the potential intelligence, Boxxo gave a drink to the undead. The same followed for a few days, until one day some of the Menagerie of Fools members decided to stay outside. The undead followed them to Boxxo. Unfortunately, this led to his demise at the hands of the party members.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12?

Shui in Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 12, titled What Can Be Done as a Vending Machine, will feature the final battle against the King of Souls. With a plan from Boxxo, he and the Menagerie of Fools will confront the villain with all their might. Given that the King of Souls is the group's most formidable enemy ever, it is to be seen how they fight against him.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.