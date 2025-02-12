Sakamoto Days anime streams mid-season promotional video

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 saw Netflix begin streaming a mid-season promotional video for the Sakamoto Days anime series ahead of the release of its seventh episode this weekend. The promotional video focused on setting up the threats Sakamoto and his allies will soon be facing, both from within the JAA and outside of it.

The promotional video likewise included new footage from the second half of the Sakamoto Days anime’s first part, which will run for a total of 11 weekly episodes. Likewise, this latest trailer seemingly confirms that fans can expect a significant amount of action to close out the first half of the highly anticipated anime’s first season.

Sakamoto Days anime previews upcoming Order antagonists and others in latest trailer

The roughly 90-second long trailer for the Sakamoto Days anime begins by introducing some of the members of the Order, the group Sakamoto was once a part of. This includes Shishiba, Osaragi, Hyo, Takamura, and Nagumo. Other upcoming antagonists not a part of the Order are also introduced, including Heisuka, Kashima, Mad Horiguchi, and Seba. Various action scenes showing Sakamoto and his allies are shown before X/Slur is introduced.

As X/Slur is introduced, Nagumo can be heard warning Sakamoto that he’s a “dead man walking” if he struggled with fighting Boiled. Heisuke is seen seemingly targeting Sakamoto in the shots after, further leading into additional battles against the various antagonists highlighted in the trailer. The promotional video ends with a focus on these action scenes, transitioning into the series logo and a reminder of the series’ release schedule.

Netflix also shared recently that the Sakamoto Days anime has stayed on the streaming platforms global top 10 list for four weeks in a row. It also ranked at #2 worldwide for non-English shows for the week of January 13-19, second behind only the highly anticipated Squid Game: Season 2. The anime’s second part will begin in July, with the first part having debuted on Netflix and in Japan on January 11, 2025.

Masaki Watanabe is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment, with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the series scripts and Yo Moriyama serving as the character designer. Vaundy performs the opening theme song of “Hashire Sakamoto,” or “Run, Sakamoto,” while Cotton Candy performs the ending theme song “Futsu,” or “Normal.”

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yuto Suzuki’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in November 2020 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and is still ongoing today. The manga’s 200 currently released chapters as of this article’s writing have been collected into 21 released or planned compilation volumes, with 17 available or planned for release in English.

