Your Forma anime reveals key visual, theme song, and more via new trailer

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence about Your Forma anime's newly released key visual and official trailer. The anime also unveiled its opening theme song details and new cast members.

Your Forma, written by Mareho Kikuishi and illustrated by Tsubata Nozaki, is a Japanese light novel series published under ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Bunko imprint. The series later received a manga adaptation illustrated by Yoshinori Kisaragi in Kadokawa Shoten's Young Ace magazine. Geno Studio later picked up the series for an anime adaptation.

Your Forma anime unveils key visual and new trailer

On February 12, 2025, REMOW unveiled Your Forma anime's key visual and new trailer. As for the key visual, it features Echika Hieda and Harold W. Lucraft. Echika can be seen diving into a vivid red cyber world, while Harold can be seen running through a sophisticated real-world reminiscent of medieval European streets.

The key visual captures the contrasting worlds in which this detective duo conducts their investigations. With their determined expressions, fans can only imagine what secrets await them as they press forward.

As for the official trailer, it gives fans a good idea of what they can expect. The two main characters, Echika Hieda and Harold W. Lucraft, seem to have an amicable relationship as, despite their roles as investigators, they seem to have some witty exchanges.

The trailer later shifts to Harold being framed for a murder. This was the first time an Amicus was suspected of a crime. Thus, the anime could feature some episodes where Echika works alone to prove Harold's innocence. The anime also gave fans some glimpses of Echika and Harold performing Brain Dives as part of their investigation.

yama is set to perform the anime's opening theme song (Image via REMOW)

The new trailer also gave fans a preview of the anime's opening theme song. The opening theme song for Your Forma is called "GRIDOUT." It will be performed by yama, the rising star behind songs like "Haru wo Tsugeru". The track is written, composed, and arranged by Nuyuri, known for songs like "Inochi Bakkari" and "Lower".

Lastly, the new trailer also unveiled the cast members for the anime. Kana Hanazawa and Kensho Ono are set to return as Echika and Harold from the 2021 Your Forma novel promotional video.

The additional cast members are as follows:

Nao Toyama as Bigga

Aya Endo as Ui Totoki

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Lukich Fokine

Ayaka Nanase as Darya Romanovna Chernova

Chiwa Saito as Lexie Willow Carter

Yuu Hayashi as Benno Kleemann

The international platforms for the anime will be announced shortly.

