Kagaku X Boken survival! season 2 announced for October 2025

Kagaku X Boken Survival! season 2 will be released in October 2025, the anime series' official website announced on Wednesday, February 12. The announcement was accompanied by the release of the sequel's themes.

Kagaku X Boken Survival! is based on a manhwa series written by Hyun Dong Han and illustrated by Jung Wook Kim. The manhwa has 83 volumes and has sold more than 28 million copies worldwide (in English and other languages). The manga's first anime adaptation, the movie, was released in March 2019, followed by a series of other adaptations.

Kagaku X Boken Survival! season 2 to be released in October 2025

As announced on the Kagaku X Boken Survival! website, the anime series will receive its second season featuring the themes of Water shortage survival, Mega-earthquake survival, Tidal Flats survival, Mountain survival, Night safari survival, Moon survival, and Rising sea levels survival.

Kagaku X Boken Survival! season 2 will be released in Fall 2025 (October-December 2025), but a proper release date has yet to be announced. The staff members, voice cast, and other details regarding Kagaku X Boken Survival! season 2 will be released in the future.

Studio Gallop (Me and Robocco) animated the series prequel, which has 21 episodes. The studio has also collaborated with Toei Animation (One Piece) on some short anime film adaptations.

The series' main voice cast includes Mikako Komatsu (Rebecca from Edens Zero) playing Dia and Satsumi Matsuda (Nanako from Jujutsu Kaisen) voicing Geo. The other voice cast includes Megumi Han (Noko Shikanoko) as Pipi and Youko Hikasa (Tio from Arifureta) playing Dr Kuo.

The staff members for the prequel include Masahiro Hosoda (Storyboard director of BOFURI) as the director, Isao Murayama (scriptwriter of One Piece), Gil-bo Noh (Animation director of Digimon Adventures) as the character designer, and Kei Yoshikawa (music composer of Love is Kill) as the music composer.

Kagaku X Boken Survival! synopsis

Geo as seen in the anime (Image via Gallop)

Kagaku X Boken Survival! season 2 is yet to announce an official synopsis, but fans can expect it to center around the already announced themes, just like the prequel.

The series' ongoing theme, since the first animated film, focuses on young children enjoying their everyday lives while discovering new concepts about science. Given the already-announced themes, Kagaku X Boken Survival! will be centered around a similar synopsis.

