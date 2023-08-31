How long is the One Piece live-action series? Runtime explained 

Produced by Kaji Productions, Tomorrow Studios, and Shueisha, the One Piece live-action series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew, the Straw Hats. The live-action series has a total of eight episodes, with a runtime of 451 minutes. Moreover, the length of the individual episodes varies throughout the series.

The One Piece live-action has been widely discussed among anime and manga fans ever since plans for its production were disclosed in 2017. The series was finally released on Netflix on August 31, 2023. With the release of the One Piece live-action series, the otaku community could not contain their excitement and shared their happiness on social media.

One Piece live-action episode 8 is the shortest, spanning only 49 minutes

As previously stated, the One Piece live-action series has a total running time of 451 minutes or 7 hours and 31 minutes. Each episode has a different running time; for instance, the first one, Romance Dawn, is 64 minutes long, while the second, The Man in the Straw Hat, is only 55 minutes. Thus, the duration of each episode varies from 49 to 64 minutes.

Here's a more specific breakdown of how long each episode is in minutes:

1. Romance Dawn: 64 minutes

2. The Man in the Straw Hat: 55 minutes

3. Tell No Tales: 58 minutes

4. The Pirates are Coming: 62 minutes

5. Eat at Baratie!: 51 minutes

6. The Chef and the Chore Boy: 54 minutes

7. The Girl with the Sawfish Tattoo: 58 minutes

8. Worst in the East: 49 minutes

Thus, each episode is nearly an hour long. The 451-minute-long One Piece live-action series opens with footage of Gol D. Roger's execution before switching to the main character, Luffy, hiding in a barrel. The Alvida pirate crew is then displayed, and the rest of the narrative follows. It also shows Luffy's meeting with Koby and Zoro and his battle with Alvida.

The second episode features the pirate Buggy, and the final episode showcases the thrilling battle between Luffy and Arlong and Luffy's meeting with his grandfather, Garp. The series also included the Red-Haired Pirates, Shanks. Moreover, the live-action series features fantastic cast members and stunning production values, which has raised the bar for any upcoming live-action.

The first mention of the One Piece live-action series came in 2017 when Weekly Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano revealed that a live-action series adaptation would be produced for the series' 20th-anniversary celebrations. Not only that, but in 2020, Oda disclosed that Netflix had mandated the live-action film's production. However, the COVID-19 outbreak caused a delay in the production.

Final thoughts

It will be interesting to see how the One Piece live-action series does on the market now that it has been released, but based on fan feedback thus far, it is doing pretty well. Keeping in mind that producing a live-action is complex, the production team, the staff, and the cast members have done a remarkable job. Moreover, as all the episodes were released simultaneously, the series offers a smooth transition between each episode.

