Dragon Ball Super One-Shot preview hints at Trunks and Goten's origin as superheroes

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, the official website of Dragon Ball unveiled a limited-time sneak peek at the storyboard for the Dragon Ball Super one-shot drawn by Toyotarou. The preview hinted at how Trunks and Goten became inspired to become Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-2.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Goku fight Gohan Beast in his Ultra Instinct form to test his new powers. Moments later, he switched with Broly, hoping to give the new Saiyan a chance to develop. After all Saiyans fought against each other, they returned to Earth. Upon reaching Earth, Piccolo forced Goku to join him and Gohan in picking up Pan from the kindergarten.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Ad

Trending

Dragon Ball Super one-shot preview shows Goten and Trunks watching Clean God in action

Expand Tweet

Ad

On February 13, 2025, the official website of the Dragon Ball franchise gave fans a limited-time sneak peek preview at the storyboard for Dragon Ball Super one-shot drawn by Toyotarou. The sneak peek will only be available for one week until 10 AM JST on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The preview allowed fans to see the storyboard for the first ten pages of the Dragon Ball Super one-shot. The manga chapter will be published in V Jump's super-sized April edition in Japan on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Ad

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super one-shot (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, the final arc before the Dragon Ball Super went on hiatus was the SUPER HERO arc. This arc began with a manga-exclusive prequel to the Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO movie and took readers through the battle between the warriors of Earth and the Red Ribbon Army.

Ad

This time, the storyboard for the one-shot chapter features the adventures of Trunks and Goten as a prequel to the prequel story. This means fans will see why the two Saiyans ventured into the superhero territory as the Saiyamen.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super one-shot (Image via Shueisha)

The storyboard for Dragon Ball Super one-shot opens with a scene from a TV show as a threat is shown approaching the Earth. They wanted to invade the planet but found Earth too clean for them to live. Hence, they started covering it up with sludge, hoping to make it habitable for them. That's when the superhero Clean God arrived to save the day.

Ad

Clean God fought against the invaders and forced them to clean up the mess they made. However, not all aliens were willing to go down that easy as a couple of them shot a cannon at him. The attack not only stunk but also made Clean God physically weak.

Sneak-Peek images from Dragon Ball Super one-shot (Image via Shueisha)

The television show ended with a special announcement. The conclusion to the story was set to be released in theaters as a live-action movie soon. Goten was excited about the upcoming Clean God movie. However, Trunks questioned his fondness believing the mask and pants were too old-school.

Ad

With this, the manga hinted at Trunks suggesting another look for superheroes, leading to the origin of the Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-2.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback