Toyotaro reveals Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's final correction (& it's wholesome)

On Thursday, March 28, Dragon Ball Super manga artist Toyotaro revealed Akira Toriyama's final correction to the manga series. He revealed that it was Toriyama who planned for Piccolo to say goodbye to the teacher right at the end of chapter 103.

The Dragon Ball Super manga was set to begin its new arc, when manga author Akira Toriyama passed away due to Acute Subdural Hematoma on March 1, 2024. Hence, following the release of chapter 103, the manga series went on an indefinite hiatus. During this, Toyotaro took his time to convey Toriyama's possible final message to fans.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Toyotaro reveals Toriyama's final correction to Dragon Ball Super manga

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, Dragon Ball Super manga artist Toyotaro revealed that he was uncertain when the manga's next compiled volume, i.e., volume 24 containing chapters 101 to 103 will be published. Hence, he asked fans to keep an eye out on Shueisha's V Jump magazine to catch any such announcements.

Right after, the manga artist gave fans a disclaimer, as he wished to share information about something that happened in chapter 103. He asked fans who hadn't read the chapter to refrain from reading his further tweets on the thread.

Toyotaro had previously revealed the process of creating a Dragon Ball Super manga chapter. After receiving the script for the story, Toyotaro would make a rough draft out of it, which would then be sent to Toriyama for any corrections. Following the corrections, Toyotaro would create the final drafts.

As for chapter 103, Toyotaro revealed that originally in the rough draft, he had planned on making the characters turn their back on the teacher while flying away. However, this was later corrected by Akira Toriyama. He directed Toyotaro to draw Piccolo saying goodbye to Pan's kindergarten teacher. That was Toriyama's final correction for the manga series.

Piccolo saying goodbye to the kindergarten teacher (Image via Shueisha)

Following Toriyama's death, fans believed that Piccolo saying goodbye to the teacher was Toyotaro's way of portraying Toriyama saying goodbye to the fans. However, Toyotaro only learned about Toriyama's obituary after submitting the manuscript to the editors at Shueisha.

Hence, Toyotaro couldn't help but believe that Toriyama knew about his possible demise and wished to say goodbye to fans through his favorite character, Piccolo.

With that, Toyotaro thanked Toriyama for their nine years together and prayed that his soul rest in peace.

