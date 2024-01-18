Dragon Ball: Is Trunks a more popular character than Goten? Explored

Dragon Ball is a series that gets questioned a lot regarding how several major characters were handled and how many of them lost relevance as the series went on due to power creep or poor writing decisions. In that regard, two of the best examples of that is how Goten and Trunks have been sidelined during most of their time in the franchise, although it is fair to say that Vegeta's son has been a lot more popular and well-received.

Popularity is something that can be hard to gauge because it is not something that can be quantified quite easily since a series like Dragon Ball has a worldwide reach. However, when taking everything into account, there is a strong argument to be made that Trunks has been consistently more popular over the years than Goten, with their roles in the series reflecting that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series. Any opinion expressed in this piece belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Trunks is more popular than Goten in the Dragon Ball franchise

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest reasons Trunks is more popular than Goten in the Dragon Ball franchise is because of his future self, who made his debut early in the Android saga and has become one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise. This is something that has left a huge mark in the series, especially considering that the vast majority of the fandom connects both versions of the character.

That has been shown with constant attempts to bring back Future Trunks, whether by making the present version of him look very similar in GT or having the actual character come back for the Zamasu arc in Super. Furthermore, while not having a very prominent role, present Trunks had a little moment where he motivated his future self in that arc. It was a nice reminder of their different mindsets because they have had different lives.

In contrast, not much has been done with Goten across the Dragon Ball franchise, and this is why a lot of characters haven't latched onto him. Present Trunks also had some nice moments with Vegeta while Goten's relationship with his father Goku is often ignored, which is a shame because it would be a great chance for both of them in terms of character development.

The lack of use of Goten and Trunks

Goten and Trunks in the Super Hero movie (Image via Toei Animation)

Goten and Trunks' misuse across the Dragon Ball franchise is one of the biggest criticisms the series has received in recent years. This is down to the fact that they are the sons of the two main characters, Goku and Vegeta, and have Saiyan blood and a lot of potential, having unlocked Super Saiyan at a very young age and showing what they could do as Gotenks, at least in terms of raw strength, in the Buu saga.

However, as Super has progressed, they haven't had much time to shine, bar a mini-arc as superheroes in the recent manga. While that is a step in the right direction, it feels like far too little, considering their potential, and even though some fans have mentioned that they are too young to be prominent, that didn't stop Goku and Gohan from having their own adventures and great battles when they were in a similar age group.

At a time when the franchise suffers from power creep and needs more variety in its roster of fighters, one would think this would be Goten and Trunks' time to shine. But as of right now, they seem to be wasted potential.

Final thoughts

Trunks is more popular than Goten in the Dragon Ball franchise, mostly due to the contributions and impact of his future self. Therefore, the series has often done a bit more with him, such as giving Trunks a prominent role in GT or featuring more in the Zamasu arc in Super.