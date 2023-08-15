Dragon Ball fans crown Vegeta "best deuteragonist in anime" on the Saiyan Prince's birthday

Dragon Ball author Akira Toriyama has created a lot of memorable characters and Vegeta could very well be his masterpiece. The Prince of all Saiyans has the best character arc in the series and cemented his place as the definitive deuteragonist in the anime industry, with his rivalry with Goku being the stuff of legends.

Vegeta had his birthday on Monday, August 14, 2023, and a lot of fans were celebrating one of Dragon Ball's greater-ever characters. From his first battle with Goku, his deeds and epic death on Namek, his transformation as a Super Saiyan, his growth from villain to hero, Vegeta has had several iconic moments. These are the moments that have made him one of the most legendary characters in all of fiction.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Celebrations online for Vegeta's birthday by Dragon Ball fans

Vegeta started as the main antagonist of the Saiyan Saga and made a strong impression from the get-go. He was ruthless, cunning, and the most powerful foe Goku had faced until that point. His determination and endurance, two defining traits of his character, were so imposing that his Saiyan enemy decided to let him live because he wanted them to fight once again.

Afterward, the character only went from strength to strength and the Namek Saga is a testament to that. Vegeta was everywhere while stealing the Dragon Balls, showing he was not only a great fighter but also a capable strategy. His tragic death fighting a helpless battle against Frieza, his lifelong tormentor, and begging Goku to avenge his race are two of Toriyama's finest moments as a mangaka.

The Prince of all Saiyans went on to grow from each defeat he had (which were many) and became stronger and wiser throughout the years. The Buu Saga was a major turning point for the character as he finally let go of his resentment towards Goku and accepted himself as a family man. He then left behind the bloodthirsty warrior he once was to become a more well-rounded individual.

This is part of the reason Vegeta has become such a popular character: he is relatable. He struggles with trauma and insecurities, which is something that is not very common in Dragon Ball and in Akira Toriyama's writing in general. The Saiyan Prince had a lot of setbacks and committed a lot of mistakes but has grown stronger and much better as a person because of them.

His dynamic with Goku

Part of the reason that Goku and Vegeta work so well as rivals is that they are very different and very similar at the same time. They both love fighting but they are so opposing when it comes to the way they go about things that make their relationship all the more fascinating, especially from Vegeta's perspective.

All of this led to Vegeta having to forget his ego and past tendencies to become a better person. This is shown in the Buu Saga by fighting Kid Buu to make some time while Goku charges Super Saiyan 3, for example. While Dragon Ball Super is not everybody's cup of tea, the way their friendship has grown, standing side by side together, is one of the series' best plot threads.

Final thoughts

Vegeta's birthday is a nice excuse to celebrate one of the best and most important characters in the halls of Dragon Ball history. His appearance in the Saiyan Saga and his fight with Goku changed the anime industry forever. The love he received this Monday is a testament to how the character is still going strong, which is probably something that Vegeta himself would have loved to see.

