Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2 reveals additional cast and ending theme ahead of April 2025 release

On Friday, February 14, 2025, the official website and X account for Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2 (Aharen-san wa Hakarenai) announced a new cast member and the show's ending theme song and artist. The series is set to premiere in April 2025, though a specific date has not been announced.

Produced by Felix Film, Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2 is a sequel to the previous season, which released 12 episodes from April 2022 to June 2022. The series is based on Asato Mizu's eponymous rom-com manga series. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ serialized the series from January 2017 to April 2023, collecting its chapters into seven tankobon volumes.

Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2 casts Iori Saeki before April 2025 release

According to the latest update, Iori Saeki has joined the voice cast as Henzan-sensei. Henzan is described as a novice teacher, who has always dreamed of becoming a passionate teacher since watching a television drama as a child. Notably, Iori Saeki has previously voiced many characters in the anime industry, like Meno in The Executioner and Her Way of Life, Yashiro Chikama in Adachi and Shimamura, and others.

A comment from Iori Saeki has also been posted on the official website of Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2. The voice actor expressed her honor at joining the "wonderful world" of Aharen. Regarding the character, Saeki-san says she likes how single-minded and straightforward Henzan is. She also struggles with Aharen in the anime.

Besides the new cast, the official staff revealed that the Jpop band shallm has performed the ending theme, Twilight. A comment by Iia from shallm has arrived on the anime's site, where the singer mentions how honored they are to be in charge of the series' ending theme song. Iia has aimed to create a song that would resonate with the audience.

Furthermore, the song was composed with Aharen's warm and delicate worldview in mind. It was previously announced that ZUTOMAYO would perform the opening theme song, Binetsuma.

Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2 stars Inori Minase as Reina Aharen, Takuma Terashima as Raido, and others from the previous installment. Tomoe Makino directs the rom-com series at Felix Film, with Yasutaka Yamamoto as the chief director. Takao Yoshioka is handling the scripts, while Masanao Akahoshi and Kotsukotsu helping him.

Aharen and Riku in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Tomoko Iwasa is enlisted as the chief animation director, alongside Saori Yamamoto and Yumiiko Ishii. Yuki Yahiro is in charge of designing the characters. Bilibili is given the task of presenting the anime. The staff also includes Ryo Aizawa the producer, Kiyomi Yamada as the editor, MONACA and Satoru Kosaki in music, and others.

Based on Asato Mizu's manga, the anime follows a youth comedy story, depicting the unique relationship between Aharen, a high school girl who's not good at judging the distance between herself and others, and her friend, Raido, who sits next to her in the class. Aharen Is Indecipherable season 2 will continue Aharen and Raido's chemistry in the second year of their high school life.

