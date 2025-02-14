Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 sneak peek showcases Moegi on the cover

On Friday, February 14, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the first preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19. Unlike other previews that have revealed pages from the chapter, the latest sneak peek has showcased the cover page featuring Moegi Kazamatsuri.

The previous manga chapter saw Kawaki strike a deal with Amado. He wanted Amado to make him strong. However, he would only implant his karma onto an Akebi clone after all Otsutsuki threats were eliminated. Elsewhere, Ryu and Matsuri realized that the Shinobi were trying to deceive them, and launched their attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 sneak peek showcases Moegi in color

On Friday, February 14, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise unveiled the first preview for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19. The manga is set to be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump April special issue.

The manga's previous chapter saw Konohamaru staying with Matsuri while Sarada and Mitsuki led Ryu to Yodo and Araya. Matsuri was very nervous next to Konohamaru, but after she spent more time with him, she managed to act normally. Given her fondness for him, Matsuri also asked him whether she could address him as "Konohamaru-chan."

Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Konohamaru did not stop Matsuri at the start, as he kept hearing her addressing him as "Konohamaru-chan," he started feeling weird as only one person called him that. Matsuri immediately realized that Konohamaru was talking about Moegi Kazamatsuri and prepared to attack him. With that, the manga effectively suggested that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 will showcase a fight between Konohamaru and the Human God Tree Matsuri.

As for the sneak peek, while fans expected it to reveal a page from the upcoming chapter, the official sources only revealed the color cover page for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 featuring Moegi Kazamatsuri.

Moegi Kazamatsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 sneak peek (Image via Shueisha)

Moegi is shown wearing the same Shinobi gear as seen in the manga's first part. She can be seen wearing the same dark sleeveless jumpsuit that comes down to the knees, over which she wears a light vest. Moegi also equips her Konoha headband around her neck, a dark bracelet on each wrist, and high-heeled sandals. The only difference in her design is a green belt that she puts over her dark jumpsuit.

As for the details mentioned on the chapter cover, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 will be titled "Konohamaru-chan." In addition, the text on the cover says, "In a deep sleep, the shadow yearns!" Given the title, there is a likely chance that Moegi will somehow try speaking with Konohamaru through Matsuri.

