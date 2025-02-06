Boruto and Sumire's story may take inspiration from Kishimoto's Samurai 8

While Masashi Kishimoto is most popularly known for Naruto and Boruto, many fans are unaware that the manga creator had also penned another manga called Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru. Unfortunately, the manga never took off like the other two series and was axed after publishing five volumes.

Many fans might consider the manga a failure due to its short lifespan. However, evidence suggests that it may have inspired a major development possibly set to take place between Boruto and Sumire in Two Blue Vortex. So, how is Masashi Kishimoto's Samurai 8 manga set to inspire Boruto and Sumire's story?

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Samurai 8 and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Samurai 8's Trinity concept may get reimagined for Boruto, Sumire, and Nue

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For fans who do not know, one of the core principles introduced in Samurai 8 was the Trinity. This concept consists of three key roles. They are Samurai, Key Holder, and Princess.

As one would expect, the Samurai was the central figure in a battle, i.e., the one who would clash against the enemy. Meanwhile, the Key Holder was the Samurai's companion. The Samurai's soul would be linked with the Key Holder, allowing him to channel his Samurai Soul. Lastly, the Princess's task was to support the Samurai through a prayer to enhance their powers.

Nue as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When the same concept is applied to Boruto, as one would expect, the protagonist will be the main warrior, who would face off against the enemy. Meanwhile, Nue would be his Key Holder. The protagonist might get linked with him, allowing him to channel his Chakra. While this may sound unlikely to fans, as seen in the anime, the protagonist was once connected with the beast, allowing him to channel his Jogan.

Lastly, Sumire Kakei would become the Princess. As explained by Samurai 8, one of the Key Holder's biggest tasks was to protect the Princess while the Samurai was in combat. This was similar to what Nue already does for Sumire as her summon.

Sumire and Nue as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As for the Princess, the sheer fact that her role is to enhance the Samurai's power and purify his soul, there is a chance that Sumire's connection to Boruto might see the protagonist finally manifest his dojutsu Jogan in the manga. Considering that the manga has yet to show the protagonist manifest his Jogan, there is a chance that it might finally come forth due to his connection with Sumire.

There is a chance that Sumire's "prayer" purifies the protagonist, manifesting the pure soul possibly required to manifest the "Pure Eye."

Jogan as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If not, there is also the chance that Sumire might help the protagonist reach his true potential as an Otsutsuki. Considering how much time Sumire had spent with Amado for research, there is a chance that she may have accumulated sufficient knowledge about the Otsutsuki to help a karma user channel their Otsutsuki powers without losing control.

If such a development were to occur, Sumire would essentially play the role of a Princess to the Samurai, as depicted in the Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru manga. Unfortunately, only time will tell whether Sumire Kakei will play a big role in Boruto's awakening.

