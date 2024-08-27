Boruto may have to die to awaken his Jogan in Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been an exciting read so far, and it’s clear that the writers have listened to fans’ criticism in the past. The previous installations of the manga chapters had plenty of flaws, which made it difficult to read. However, the current manga has progressed considerably, and fans are coming up with various theories that could explain the plot’s direction.

One such theory that has gained popularity is the protagonist’s Jogan. This is an element that has been highlighted since the beginning of the series, yet it’s shrouded in mystery.

This fan theory talks about how the protagonist could potentially awaken his Jogan and also talks about the various requirements for the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex fan theory explains an interesting way of awakening the Jogan

What we do know is that the Jogan has made a few appearances, and the protagonist has it on the right eye.

The Jogan is quite important because it has ties to Shibai, the Otsutsuki God. Furthermore, there are plenty of cryptic messages surrounding this eye, stating that the protagonist will lose everything that's dear to him.

With that in mind, fans have reason to believe that the protagonist could awaken the Jogan properly this time. Additionally, the awakening could also be looked at as the perfect amalgamation of Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Boruto.

We already saw glimpses of Momoshiki’s interference in the Two Blue Vortex manga. In one of the recent chapters, the protagonist was forced to flee from the battlefield when he took on Kawaki. Momoshiki outclassed Kawaki but was forced to retreat when Kawaki activated his Karma Mode.

The resonance led to the potential interference caused by Momoshiki, highlighting that he's still important in the story. Owing to the involvement of Momoshiki, the series could kill the protagonist.

It could be achieved in various ways, but one of them could be at Kawaki’s hands, after he has gained a substantial amount of power. After the protagonist dies, Sumire could fuse Shibai’s cells in him, allowing him to meet Shibai in a different plane.

If that happens, the Otsutsuki God could grant him the ability to come back to life and when he does, he could awaken the Jogan completely. Following this, the manga series could provide more information on the eye’s origin, its powers and the implications of having this doujutsu as well.

Given its ties to Shibai, expect the wielder to have at least one form of Shinjutsu or divine abilities. Kashin Koji’s ability to look into the future and Eida’s ability to alter memories are a few examples of the same.

Now that the Jogan is in the equation, the wielder could have unfathomable powers that could be used in direct combat as well. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that this is merely a fan theory, so the fanbase should wait for further chapters to get clarity on the same.

