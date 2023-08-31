10 strongest Naruto characters with perfect Chakra control, ranked

Chakra control is a key ability that distinguishes the exceptional shinobi from the rest in the captivating world of Naruto. Ninjas who have mastered this technique can use complex and powerful jutsu with accuracy. These people, ranging from legendary Hokages to prodigious Sharingan users, have established themselves as deadly foes, capable of manipulating their Chakra with unmatched skill.

Naruto is one of the most well-known shonen series ever. Masashi Kishimoto's manga has become immensely popular because of its fantastic plot and engaging characters.

Let's look at the ranks of Naruto's most formidable characters, who stand out from other shinobi due to their command of chakra.

Sarada and 9 other Naruto characters with perfect Chakra control

10) Sarada Uchiha

Sarada in the series (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Ukyo Kodachi, Shueisha, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

We begin our list with Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura. She is one of the future ninja prodigies and has excellent Chakra control because of her Uchiha ancestry and her mother's Byakugoua Seal expertise.

The Sharingan also aids Sarada in identifying opponents' weak points, enabling her to precisely aim and discharge chakra from a single location on her body with perfect timing, as was frequently demonstrated during the chunin examinations.

9) Boruto

Boruto coming back to life in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Uzumaki, the sequel series' main character, inherited his father's enormous Chakra reserves.

Boruto develops his Chakra control via assiduous training with Sasuke and other teachers, allowing him to execute jutsu like the Rasengan and Lightning Release techniques with accuracy. His standing as a shinobi with immense potential is a result of his developing control over Chakra.

Additionally, Boruto is also picked by Momoshiki to be his vessel; this is not simply a coincidence, given that he is a very skilled ninja and has the Hyuga and Uzumaki bloodlines within him, which endows him with Jogan's abilities.

8) Neji Hyuga

Neji's death and Kishimoto's justification (Image via Pierrot)

Even among the members of the Hyuga clan, Neji was an extraordinarily skilled user of the Byakugan and the Gentle Fist. Few Hyugas are capable of controlling and even releasing Chakra, but he was able to do so using his Chakra points.

Neji was also one of the few Hyugas that could conceal their Byakugan blindspot, and he did it by controlling the Chakra that was released from the back of his neck, which is a very difficult feat to pull off.

Neji's remarkable Chakra control was demonstrated by his command of the Byakugan's Gentle Fist method. He was able to block an opponent's energy flow by precisely aiming at their Chakra spots. Neji's accuracy displays his in-depth knowledge of Chakra manipulation.

7) Hashirama Senju

Visuals of Hashirama Senju in his prime (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Hokage Hashirama, known as the deity of Shinobi, demonstrated incredible Chakra control. Hashimrama was the only natural wood-style user; he perfected the skill to gain control over his life force, enabling him to take on formidable foes like Madara.

It's important to remember that Hashirama performed Sage Jutsu and that shinobi need to maintain a balance between the forces of their inner and outer Chakras in order to acquire the technique.

Hashirama's multiple potent jutsus, which were feared by the shinobi community, helped him gain the respect of other clan members and establish Konoha as it is known today.

6) Minato Namikaze

Minato as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Yellow Flash's lightning-quick moves were a result of his exceptional Chakra mastery. He could instantly teleport to marked areas with his Flying Thunder God Technique. His unmatched control was demonstrated by the accuracy with which he manipulated space-time employing Chakra markers.

The youngest Hokage, Minato, was thought to possess generational promise. His use of Perfect Sage Mode was a sign of extremely skilled chakra management. His invention of the Rasengan, a method that the anime describes as the pinnacle of chakra control, made him even more unique.

5) Tsunade Senju

A deep dive into Lady Tsunade's phobia of blood (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade is one of the strongest Kunoichi in the whole series and the Fifth Hokage of Konohagakure. She is a master in medical ninjutsu, which demands extremely precise chakra control.

Tsunade is also able to master the Byakugou Jutsu, which can only be learned after years of slowly and continuously accumulating small quantities of Chakra at a certain location. This obviously denotes complete mastery of the Chakra.

4) Sakura Haruno

Sakura as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura's transformation from an academy student to a formidable medical ninja highlights her development as a Chakra master. She was formerly a member of Kakashi's Team 7, and her Chakra control-based skills have long been recognized. She developed her chakra control and acquired medical ninjutsu under Tsunade's instruction.

Sakura eventually attained the strength of a Hundred Seal, putting her Chakra control on par with Tsunade. There is no doubt that Sakura is a superior Chakra controller because she is known to have overtaken Tsunade at the conclusion of the series.

3) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Madara, like Hashirama Senju, was a legendary character from the past who possessed great strength. He was an excellent user of Chakra, which was to be expected from a legend like himself. It was remarkable that he could combat Hashirama Senju while in charge of the Nine-Tails.

His ability to enter Sage Mode without any prior training and to flawlessly absorb Hashirama's Senjutsu Chakra to blend with his own made him even more amazing.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

The reason why Naruto's surname is Uzumaki and Namikaze (Image via Pierrot)

In the beginning, Naruto Uzumaki used to have the poorest control over Chakra, partly because he was the Jinchuriki the Nine-Tails. However, with time, he became extremely skilled in Chakra control.

Naruto was able to master the Rasengan and even learn Sage Mode. He was also properly able to share chakra with each and every member of the shinobi alliance, which was an amazing achievement in Chakra management.

Naruto's mastery of Chakra developed into one of his best skills by the conclusion of the series.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke seems to have been a little more adept at controlling Chakra than Naruto. Of course, being a Uchiha prodigy has some influence, but Sasuke has also greatly developed his power training throughout the years.

His greatest chakra mastery was his ability to precisely blend the chakra of all nine Tailed Beasts during his last battle with Naruto Uzumaki. This level of skill, in Kurama's opinion, was comparable to that of Hagoromo Otsutsuki.

