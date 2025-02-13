Biggest flaw in Kashin Koji's latest plan in Boruto may be by choice

As fans must have observed in Boruto, Kashin Koji asked Shikamaru to send Team 7 to the Land of the Wind to have them take down either Matsuri, Ryu, or both of them to collect their Thorn Soul Bulbs. While this plan may have seemed fine to fans, it wasn't devoid of one major flaw.

Koji's plan was essentially based on the foundation that the Shinobi acted like they were Boruto's enemies. However, this did not make sense as there was no chance that Ryu and Matsuri did not know their allegiances. That said, considering the entire narrative surrounding Kashin Koji's Prescience Shinjutsu, there is a chance that this flaw was essential to the plan.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Kashin Koji's plan to send Sarada to Sand Village may have been by choice in Boruto

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, when Jura and Hidari invaded Konoha, Hidari fought against Boruto, Sarada, and Konohamaru. While the God Tree was defeated, Jura revived him later with his memories intact at their hideout. To top it off, Jura was watching Boruto from afar when he killed Hidari and tried to take his Thorn Soul Bulb. This is why he shot him using his Beast Ball.

Later when Sarada tried taking the Thorn Soul Bulb, Jura shot her in the arm as well. This made it evident that Jura saw Sarada try taking the Thorn Soul Bulb, meaning that she was on Boruto's side. Thus, it made no sense that Kashin Koji had Shikamaru Nara send Sarada, Mitsuki, and Konohamaru on a mission to deceive Ryu and Matsuri.

Ryu and Matsuri as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This is because a plan to trick the God Trees would have only worked on the improbable possibility that Jura and Hidari don't share what happened in Konoha with the other God Trees. Evidently, Jura and Hidari must have witnessed both Sarada and Konohamaru fighting alongside Boruto. Therefore, there was no way the God Trees might have not known their allegiances.

While this major flaw effectively flags Kashin Koji's plan to deceive the God Trees, one must remember that the Jiraiya clone had devised his plan based on the information he derived from his Prescience ability. As fans may remember, Koji's Prescience ability allowed him to look at all possibilities.

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, despite the plan's flaw, there is a chance that he made this decision purposely as he must have known something that others didn't. Koji had already stated that the singularity of fate should not reveal every piece of information to everyone as it would make the future even more unpredictable.

So, the chances are, no matter how bad the odds seem stacked against the Shinobi, there is a likely possibility that Kashin Koji's plan might work. While this is good news for the Shinobi, considering that Koji has remained silent about the mission's result, there is a chance that the outcome may require one of the Shinobi to sacrifice themselves.

