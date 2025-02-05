Boruto has a chance to give Konohamaru the perfect powerup

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is a perfect addition to the stories of the Narutoverse. It has successfully carved its path with its intriguing plot and fiery set of new characters. It has also included older characters in its ensemble.

The older characters from Naruto might play major and supporting roles, but they do not take the spotlight away from the characters in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Some characters that had extremely minor roles in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have had their status changed in Two Blue Vortex. One of those characters is Konohamaru.

Konohamaru deeply admired the nine tails Jinchūriki in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden and even learned his signature Rasengan. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he supports Naruto’s son and even teaches him the Rasengan. The current chapter of Two Blue Vortex features Konohamaru and a very angry Matsuri. She might battle the Sarutobi and if his base level is still the same as what has been shown in the entire Narutoverse, he might lose.

Fans are expecting Konohamaru to have a power-up to combat the Shinju’s ahead. Various fans have come up with the theory that the Sarutobi will inherit his grandfather’s summoning, Enma. Here is how a summoning could change Konohamaru's fortunes in Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

How a summoning will increase Konohamaru’s powers in Boruto Two Blue Vortex

A summoning will enhance Konohamaru's offensive abilities (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Summonings are a game changer in the Narutoverse and have been used by the most powerful ninjas. With a summoning, ninjas gain a numerical advantage against their enemies. Whenever Pain used a summoning, he could quickly change the tides of a battle and cause heavy destruction. Kakashi also employed his dogs to do the same thing against Zabuza.

Another way summonings power up ninjas is by serving as instruments or weapons. The toads are particularly notorious for this as Jiraiya used them to absorb Nature's Energy for him as he fought. Lady Katsuyu functions as a healer and even helps bring Tsunade’s dissected body together. Monkey King, Enma, transforms himself into a weapon for Hiruzen’s use.

Konohamaru battling Hidari in Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Fans of Boruto are expecting Konohamaru to employ a summoning technique in his upcoming battle against Matsuri. Though the manga has never shown Sarutobi Konohamaru use any summoning, the anime has shown him with a baby monkey. While the anime and manga have differences, it won’t be far-fetched to see the Hidden Leaf ninja use his grandfather’s summoning.

Some other fans are expecting a contract with a toad because Konohamaru adores Naruto. A contract with a toad will mean that there is a chance that Konohamaru will use Sage Mode.

Final thoughts

Whatever summoning Konohamaru makes a contract with, will still change the tides of the battle. Monkey King Enma was a powerful summoning and when he was used by Hiruzen, it could contend with the Nine Tails. It could also give tactical analysis and act as a companion.

The same could be said about the toads. Shima and Fukatsu were a huge help in both Naruto and Jiraiya learning Sage Mode. When both of them sat on Jiraiya’s shoulders, they could cast jutsu simultaneously with the sage.

