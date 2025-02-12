Sarada could be the only solution to Boruto's biggest weakness

While Boruto is quite an overpowered character in Two Blue Vortex, the manga has highlighted one major weakness for him, which is his Karma. While the protagonist trained under Kashin Koji during the timeskip, he has yet to get a grip on his Karma. This meant that he was still at risk of being controlled by Momoshiki Otsutsuki if his Karma were to ever go out of control.

Many fans have theorized how the protagonist could overcome this problem. However, one Boruto fan conjured a theory that could see Sarada learn a technique used by her mother Sakura, and the Legendary Sannin Tsunade. While the theory may seem outlandish, its possibilities may be just too good.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Sarada learning Sakura's signature move could see her support Boruto with Karma

Sarada sharing her chakra with Obito in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Sarada Uchiha has majorly adapted the Uchiha fighting style, she has also shown signs of embodying great strength, similar to the one showcased by her mother Sakura on various occasions. So, what if Sarada were to take this similarity a step further and learn the Strength of a Hundred Seal? As per one Boruto fan on Reddit u/weet_Whisper123, Sarada learning this technique could help her assist Boruto in overcoming his weakness to Karma.

As fans may remember, during the final battle against Kaguya Otsutsuki, Sakura used her Strength of a Hundred Seal pattern to cover Obito Uchiha. While doing so, she was essentially transferring her chakra onto him, so that he could assist Team 7 in fighting Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

If Sakura can link her stored chakra directly with Obito using her Byakugou seal, there is a chance that Sarada Uchiha can use the same technique to help the protagonist. Sarada could potentially link her Byakugou patterns with Boruto's Karma. Such a development could effectively allow Sarada to tap into the protagonist's Karma powers all while giving him the Chakra resource for his techniques.

Not to mention, Sarada's link with the Karma could also come in handy to prevent Momoshiki from taking over the protagonist. This is because, due to the link, Boruto might have enough chakra reserves to keep his Karma in check, essentially eliminating the one weakness that could hold him down during a battle. So, as long as Sarada were to have chakra stored within her Strength of a Hundred Seal, she could help the protagonist stay in control of his body.

Sakura Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While this theory seems outlandish for Sarada, it is a possible development that could take place if she were to learn her mother's signature technique. However, there is one major problem with this theory. As fans may remember, it took Sakura years to master this technique. So, unless Sarada already knows how to use it, there is no point in debating whether it could help or not. The only other possibility is that Sarada surpasses her mother in learning the technique in the fastest time.

