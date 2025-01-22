Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 will be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the monthly release pattern of Shueisha's V Jump magazine, the manga's upcoming chapter will be released next month. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga will be available to read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.
The manga's previous chapter saw Amado ask Kawaki to implant his karma with Akebi's data onto a Delta clone in exchange for tinkering up his offensive abilities. But Kawaki presented him with a counterproposal. Elsewhere, Matsuri and Ryu turned on Konohamaru's team, preparing to fight the Shinobi.
Disclaimer: This article contains Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 release date and time
According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 will be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 12 AM JST.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 will be available to read on all VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. The manga's first three and latest three chapters will be available to read for free on all platforms. If fans want to read the other chapters, they will have to rely on either the MANGA Plus application or the premium membership available on one of the VIZ Media platforms.
The MANGA Plus platform allows fans to read all chapters from a manga for free. The only problem is that a chapter can only be viewed once. If fans want to read the same chapter multiple times, they will need to opt for a premium membership.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 Recap
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18, titled Only Babble in Your Sleep, saw Sumire witness Amado using Kawaki's failsafe code. Later, Amado asked Kawaki to implant his karma with Akebi's data onto a Delta clone in exchange for tinkering up his offensive abilities. While Kawaki was willing to help Amado, he first wanted to eliminate their current threat. Hence, he proposed implanting the karma only after the Shinju were defeated.
Elsewhere, Matsuri turned on Konohamaru after the Shinobi's words suggested that Moegi was more important to him than the Human God Tree. As for Ryu, he sniffed out the Shinobi's betrayal due to Yodo's bloodlust towards him. With that, he prepared to fight the Leaf and Sand Shinobi.
What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 will most likely focus on the two battles taking place in the Land of the Wind. Matsuri felt betrayed due to Konohamaru's emotions towards Moegi, so she prepared to attack him.
As for Ryu, he managed to detect the possibility of the Shinobi's betrayal due to Yodo's bloodlust toward him. Hence, he used his Iron Sand to take control of them. However, the Shinobi weren't going down without a fight as Araya prepared his Load Stone Sand Sealing Blade to counter Ryu's Iron Sand.
Related Links
- Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 highlights the fatal flaw of Shikamaru's plan
- Code may already be using his Shibai Otsutsuki cell powers in Boruto
- Jura's obsession with meeting Naruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex could have a grave consequence on the Shinobi world