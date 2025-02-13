Blood Lad mangaka launches new series in February 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 saw Kodansha launch a new official X (formerly Twitter) account for the new manga series from Blood Lad mangaka Yuki Kodama. The author and illustrator’s new series is titled Agent Jupiter, and will launch on Thursday, February 20, 2025 in Kodansha’s Morning two manga publication magazine.

As of t article’s writing, the only post to the official X account for Agent Jupiter is one sharing a key visual for the series and revealing the manga’s release information. Fans can expect to learn more about the former Blood Lad mangaka’s new series as it gets underway in the next issue of Morning two.

Blood Lad mangaka’s new series to begin serialization on Thursday, February 20, 2025

Unfortunately, no information about the Blood Lad mangaka’s new story is currently available as of this article’s writing. However, the title suggests it to be some sort of spy- or espionage-themed series. This is further supported by the key visual revealed via the X account for the series, which features the presumed protagonist. He’s seen wearing a black suit while carrying a clear umbrella, certainly being presented as a government agent type.

Fans likely won’t get any solid information on the series’ story prior to its release considering the debut is just a week away as of this article’s writing. Should such information be made prior to the manga’s debut, fans can expect it to be shared via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series. Likewise, fans can use the X account as a direct link to any future news for the series, such as compilation volume release dates and reprints, delays/break weeks, and more.

While Agent Jupiter is the latest manga from the Blood Lad creator, it’s far from the only one Kodama has made aside from her best-known series. She recently launched The World of Summoning in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in February 2022, ending it in May 2023. The series was collected into three compilation volumes, and had a worldwide simultaneous release in English and French translations.

Kodama also collaborated with Yukinori Kitajima on the Hamatora manga, which launched in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2013. The manga ended in December 2014, with the series being collected into three compilation volumes. The series was part of a larger multimedia project which included two anime series, two stage plays, and a Nintendo 3DS game.

The Blood Lad manga began serialization in September 2009, running for nearly seven years to the day before ending in September 2016. The manga’s 85 chapters were collected into 17 compilation volumes, all of which are officially translated to and released in English. The series received a television anime adaptation in July 2013 made up of 10 episodes and an OVA, but no sequel series was ever produced.

