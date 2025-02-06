10 best anime about parenthood that you should try

In both anime and real life, parenthood is one of the most rewarding yet challenging experiences. Raising children brings immense joy but also requires great sacrifice and dedication. Many anime about parenthood thoughtfully and movingly explores the colorful spectrum of parenting.

Some follow sudden single parents finding their footing, others look at how tragedy and loss reshape families, and more focus on the simple joys of childraising. Though fictional, their potent themes around personal growth, unconditional family love, and the meaning found in supporting children ring true.

Each series delivers compelling wisdom on parenthood's immense challenges, deep rewards, and life-changing impact. Here are 10 of the best anime about parenthood that provide heartwarming perspectives on what it means to be a parent.

10 heartwarming anime about parenthood you shouldn't miss

1) Usagi Drop

Usagi Drop (Image via Production I.G)

Usagi Drop provides a realistic yet uplifting look at the struggles and joys of unexpected parenthood. After his grandfather passes away, 30-year-old bachelor Daikichi attends the funeral and meets Rin, a shy 6-year-old girl.

He learns Rin is his grandfather's illegitimate daughter, and none of the relatives want custody over her. Daikichi makes the life-changing decision to become Rin's guardian. Suddenly thrust into fatherhood, Daikichi fumbles through learning how to care for a child as a total novice.

But despite a rocky start, Daikichi and Rin slowly form an unbreakable bond as days turn into years. With patience and compassion, Daikichi transforms into a doting father dedicated to providing Rin with the childhood she deserves. Their heartwarming story illustrates parenthood's immense challenges and rewards.

2) Wolf Children

Wolf Children (Image via Studio Chizu)

Wolf Children centers on Hana, a single mother raising two young children alone after the tragic death of their father. Her son Ame and daughter Yuki are half wolf, half human, leaving Hana to help them find their place in the world. As the children grow older, they struggle with choosing to live as either humans or wolves.

Hana faces numerous hurdles but perseveres through unrelenting love and support for her children. As Ame and Yuki follow their own paths—Ame embracing his wolf heritage and Yuki integrating into human society—Hana allows them to make their own choices, even when it means separation.

This anime about parenthood depicts the unbreakable parental bonds through beautifully animated, tear-jerking moments. Hana's incredible self-sacrifice and dedication as a parent serve as an aspirational example.

3) Sweetness and Lightning

Sweetness and Lightning (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sweetness and Lightning explores a father's love and dedication to his daughter after the loss of his wife. Kindergarten teacher Kouhei struggles to balance raising his energetic young daughter Tsumugi on his own while cooking her nutritious homemade meals, a skill he lacks.

They start frequently visiting a small family restaurant where Kouhei's student Kotori, a high schooler, helps out. Recognizing their daily challenges, Kotori agrees to give cooking lessons to Kouhei and Tsumugi.

Through the bonding experience of learning to cook together, they gradually become a close family unit and find happiness again after tragedy. This anime about parenthood highlights how food and friendship help create fulfilling family memories amid difficult circumstances.

4) Kakushigoto

Kakushigoto (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Kakushigoto offers a uniquely heartfelt take on fatherhood. Single manga artist Kakushi Goto goes to absurd lengths to hide his profession from his young daughter Hime. Why? Because his manga contains vulgar humor, and he fears it could harm Hime’s reputation and social life, so he keeps it a secret from her.

This uproarious premise leads to many comedic misunderstandings. But beneath the exaggerated gags are moments of genuine connection between father and daughter. Past the naughty manga, Kakushi's devotion toward raising Hime into a good, happy person is clearly evident.

Their everyday conversations and minor adventures make for plenty of wholesome scenes. Overall, Kakushigoto is a textured look at parenthood that skillfully balances wacky comedy with emotional warmth.

5) Clannad: After Story

Clannad: After Story (Image via Kyoto Animation)

While many entries of anime about parenthood on this list examine parenthood early on, Clannad: After Story picks up years later as Tomoya struggles with grief after Nagisa’s death and initially abandons Ushio, leaving her with her grandparents. Years later, he reconnects with her, leading to emotional healing.

Clannad: After Story grabs viewers' hearts only to ruthlessly shred them, imparting painful lessons on the ephemeral nature of parenthood. Yet even against crushing loss, the anime remains staunchly hopeful, emphasizing ideas of devotion, reconciliation, and emotional resilience.

Through collecting mysterious light orbs throughout their journey that eventually grant a wish to change the world's fate, Tomoya receives an opportunity to rewrite destiny and reunite with Nagisa and Ushio. Few anime match Clannad's emotional depth and bittersweet take on parenthood.

6) Poco's Udon World

Poco's Udon World (Image via LIDENFILMS)

For a lighter-hearted anime centered on found family, look no further than Poco's Udon World. 30-something Souta returns to his hometown after a lengthy absence only to discover Poco – an anthropomorphic tanuki, a mystical creature from Japanese folklore, who can magically transform into a human.

Likely owing to his recent loss of his father, Souta agrees to care for Poco. Their humorous and heartfelt journey depicts two beings helping each other heal through hot bowls of udon and quiet moments spent connecting.

Tanukis hold a significant place in Japanese folklore, bringing good fortune. Indeed, Poco entering Souta's life signals the start of a happier chapter filled with drunken udon escapades and hard-earned lessons about building healthy father-son bonds.

7) Barakamon

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After the professional calligrapher protagonist punches an elderly curator at an exhibition for harshly critiquing his work, his mentor advises him to move to the Goto Islands for self-reflection.

While adapting to rural life, the talented but city-accustomed calligrapher Seishu Handa unexpectedly connects with the energetic local children who gradually warm up his persnickety demeanor. Soon, these children begin feeling like the misfit Handa's own.

And despite his initial incompetence dealing with rambunctious kids, he develops strong bonds with the island children, who eagerly take the grumpy artist under their wings and re-energize his calligraphy in the process. Barakamon shows how surrogate parenthood thrives in unlikely places, enriching both guardian and child.

8) My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro (Image via Studio Ghibli)

No list on anime about parenthood is complete without the influence of Studio Ghibli. Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, 1988's My Neighbor Totoro follows two girls, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside with their father Tatsuo to be closer to their hospitalized mother.

As the sisters explore their new home, they discover fantastical forest spirits like the kind, lumbering Totoro who becomes their friend. When Mei eventually goes missing, Tatsuo and the townspeople frantically search for her as Satsuki seeks help from magical Totoro.

The film conveys timeless truths about a parent's love – how one's children can become the entire world. Tatsuo, a university professor, balances his work with caring for Satsuki and Mei during their mother's illness. By capturing childhood innocence and the power of faith, it creates iconic family moments.

9) Papa no Iukoto wo Kikinasai!

Papa no Iukoto wo Kikinasai! (Image via Feel)

University student Yuuta Segawa suddenly inherits custody of his three nieces—temperamental teen Sora, shy pre-teen Miu, and clingy toddler Hina—when his sister and brother-in-law perish in an accident.

Practically still a child himself and utterly inexperienced with handling girls, Yuuta fully commits to raising his three nieces. Predictably, many awkward scenes abound thanks to the clashing personalities and generation gaps. But the humor is secondary to the genuine bonds formed.

Yuuta goes from a carefree nephew to a completely dedicated father figure. And his change in priorities—getting a stable job to provide for the girls—demonstrates his growth into a responsible guardian. Despite some ecchi tropes, Papa no Iukoto wo Kikinasai! delivers emotional growth in surrogate parenthood.

10) Aishiteruze Baby

Aishiteruze Baby (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Aishiteruze Baby is a shoujo series focused on an unusual high school romance. High school student Kippei is a playboy who flirts with many girls until he suddenly needs to take care of his 5-year-old cousin Yuzuyu when her mother leaves due to emotional struggles.

Kippei doesn't know the first thing about parenting Yuzuyu, who has abandonment issues. As Kippei learns to become more responsible and selfless, he comes to see Yuzuyu as his own daughter.

They both mature tremendously through their heartwarming journey. This anime about parenthood is a sweet comedy-drama that shows how stepping up to raise a child can profoundly change people for the better.

Conclusion

Anime may be best known for its action, adventure, and sci-fi stories, but some of the most impactful series focus on familial bonds and parenthood. The anime about parenthood here provides a meaningful look at the challenges, growth, and joys that come with raising children.

From lighthearted comedies to emotional dramas, these series highlight how parenthood requires great sacrifice but gives more back in return. For anyone seeking heartfelt family stories, these 10 anime about parenthood deliver compelling wisdom and entertainment.

