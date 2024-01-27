9 best josei anime that you can't afford to miss

Adult women are the target demographic for Josei anime, which is a genre of anime and manga. They tackle themes and topics that interest this audience, like romance, drama, relationships, and sexuality. Josei stories feature more mature plots and characters and avoid a lot of the "fan service" elements aimed at younger male viewers.

For viewers who enjoy character-driven plots, a more serious tone, and exploring the human condition through storytelling, josei anime delivers in spades. They offer a refreshing break from some of the well-worn cliches of other anime genres while still showcasing the incredible animation and voice acting that anime is known for.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

9 josei anime masterpieces for mature audiences

1) Nodame Cantabile

Nodame Cantabile (Image via J.C. Staff)

Nodame Cantabile explores the sweet romance between an eccentric piano student named Nodame and her uptight perfectionist neighbor Chiaki, who is an extremely talented orchestra conductor studying at a prestigious music academy. Together, they embark on innumerable adventures exploring music theory, performance, and the eccentricities of the students at the academy.

Watching these two opposites attract each other while pursuing their dreams is a delight. The classical music world is beautifully rendered here with lush musical sequences. Nodame Cantabile has funny slice-of-life moments balanced with high-stakes performance drama that will keep music and non-music lovers equally captivated.

2) Sakamichi no Apollon

Sakamichi no Apollon (Image via MAPPA)

Jazz fans should not miss this period drama set in 1960s Yokohama. Sakamichi no Apollon, a popular josei anime, tells the story of an aloof boy named Kaoru who discovers a love for jazz piano thanks to the guidance of his classmate Sentaro, an eccentric jazz drummer.

Together, they deal with the central struggles of adolescence, like first love, sexuality, friend group tensions, and deciding their career aspirations. Besides the engaging coming-of-age narrative, the phenomenal bebop jazz soundtrack provides a colorful backdrop and drives much of the drama. Sensitive listeners who enjoy moving character studies should make time for this series.

3) Usagi Drop

Usagi Drop (Image via Production I.G)

Usagi Drop provides an emotionally rewarding exploration of what it means to be a responsible parent. This josei anime series opens with Daikichi, a 30-something single man who decides to adopt an illegitimate child named Rin when her mother in his extended family suddenly passes away.

Viewers get to journey with Daikichi as he has to give up his self-focused bachelor lifestyle to care for his newly adopted 6-year-old daughter. Watching their household dynamic shift into a heartwarming family as Rin opens up to Daikichi proves insightfully life-affirming. This gentle narrative underscores the transformative power of love and responsibility in a family setting.

4) Chihayafuru

Chihayafuru (Image via Madhouse)

Chihayafuru offers a captivating narrative set around the lesser-known traditional Japanese card game, karuta. This josei anime series stands out for its unique focus on mental acumen and physical agility required by the game. At its core is Chihaya, an endearing protagonist, who alongside her two close friends, immerses in the competitive world of karuta.

The trio's journey, chronicled over three seasons, revolves around their efforts to revive a declining local karuta league. This emotional sports drama, driven by strong character development, engages viewers who find themselves rooting for the team's success in national competitions. Their shared passion not only revives the league but also strengthens their bond and individual growth.

5) Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu

Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu (Image via Studio Deen)

For josei anime fans who also appreciate Japanese theater and history, Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu offers a melancholy yet insightful character drama. Set in 1960s-1970s Tokyo, the plot revolves around the struggling art form of rakugo, a traditional Japanese sit-down comedy theater that dates back centuries.

But even more so, the dual narrative follows the complicated interpersonal dynamics between two stars of the faltering scene: Kikuhiko and Sukeroku. As their stories interweave in a complex two-season arc, viewers are treated to a master class in sharply written tragic melodrama.

6) Paradise Kiss

Paradise Kiss (Image via Madhouse)

Fashionistas will delight in watching spunky heroine Yukari get swept away into the bold world of creative design and fashion in Paradise Kiss. This short 12-episode josei anime series chronicles the coming-of-age of Yukari, who starts as a studious and reserved high schooler aiming for college.

That all changes when she gets scouted by fashion student George to become the glamorous face of his start-up clothing label called “Paradise Kiss.” The ups and downs of Yukari's modeling career, as well as her relationship with the flamboyant George, make for an engrossing watch. Both fashion veterans and newcomers can appreciate the colorful industry drama.

7) Kuragehime (Princess Jellyfish)

Kuragehime (Image via Brain's Base)

Kuragehime, also known as Princess Jellyfish, provides a quirky look at a unique "nerd girl" house in Tokyo and one fashionable individual's mission to help them break out of their shells. The plot centers around Tsukimi, a young woman obsessed with jellyfish who lives in a commune of awkward social misfit women called Amamizukan, who all have eccentric hobbies and interests.

Their world gets upended with the introduction of the stylish Kuranosuke, a cross-dressing man who discovers Tsukimi’s drawings and helps coach the shy residents of Amamizukan to gain confidence. With plenty of humor balancing out the self-discovery journeys, Kuragehime makes for a heartwarming watch as a josei anime.

8) Nana

Nana (Image via Madhouse)

For a jarring look at post-college young adult adversity in the big city, Nana delivers a compelling slice of life. The story revolves around two different women coincidentally sharing the same first name who meet by chance on a train ride into Tokyo.

Despite their wildly different personalities and aspirations, the two Nanas decide to share an apartment in Tokyo’s trendy Shibuya district to pursue their dreams. With interweaving story arcs centered on each Nana, viewers are treated to divergent explorations of career struggles, punk rock music, challenging friendships, and turbulent love lives.

9) Honey and Clover

Honey and Clover (Image via J.C. Staff)

College audiences and fans of indie film narratives will connect with Honey and Clover’s charming cast of friends studying art at a fictional Tokyo university. The two seasons of this josei anime chronicle the lives of the main characters Yuta, Hagu, Shinobu, Shu, Morita, and Ayumi as they navigate the highs and lows of student life while also figuring out their career paths after graduation.

With plenty of comedic moments balanced by relatable drama surrounding unrequited crushes, difficult family issues, and self-discovery in your early twenties, Honey and Clover has wide appeal for older teens and above.

Conclusion

The josei anime realm thankfully continues to expand beyond traditional romance and melodrama with recent excellent additions like Poupelle of Chimney Town and The Night Beyond the Tricorner Window. But the classics discussed here have already squarely cemented the unique strengths of thoughtful, quality storytelling aimed at adult women.

Whether you relate to coming-of-age struggles, appreciate musical subcultures, admire stylistic art worlds, or just love complex interpersonal relationships, these nine titles showcase the diverse array of fantastic josei anime available. Their engaging blend of drama, romance, comedy, and insight should satisfy viewers looking for emotional depth and multidimensional characters.