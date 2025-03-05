Danmachi season 5 episode 15: The War Game ends as Bell Cranel saves Syr

Danmachi season 5 episode 15, titled First Love: Syr, which happens to be the finale, was released on March 5, 2025. The episode witnessed Bell Cranel go full-throttle against Ottar, who was nearly indestructible with his Beast Mode. Yet, Hedin Selland's strategy and the combined efforts of the Allied Army ensured Bell had the best chance at defeating the King.

Danmachi season 5 episode 15 also concluded the War Game, and with that, Freya's obsession with Bell Cranel. Charged with eye-catching animation, the episode displayed what J.C. Staff as a production studio can really do with a proper schedule. The episode also did proper justice to other characters, including Vana Freya, Haruhime, and others.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Danmachi season 5 episode 15.

Danmachi season 5 episode 15: Bell Cranel and others vs. Ottar ends on a high

Ottarl in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Danmachi season 5 episode 15 begins with Hedin, Bell, Ryu, and Mama Mia, determined to defeat Ottar. Likewise, Ottar accepts the challenge and invites them to make the first move. At this moment, Haruhime and Hestia arrive at the battlefield. The former demonstrates her enchantment magic to boost Ryu, Mama Mia, and Hedin's levels.

Meanwhile, Hestia tells Bell that she has come to update his status. She feels that it could grant him a chance to save Syr. From the other end, Ryu, Mama Mia, and Hedin encourage Bell to get his status updated. Danmachi season 5 episode 15 then showcases Ryu, Hedin, and Mama Mia unleashing their powers against Ottar, who counters them with ease.

While Hestia updates Bell's status, the boy itches to go and help them. Meanwhile, Hestia realizes that even though Bell has gotten over 999 stats, they might not be enough to defeat the King. He cannot compete with the apex of power even with the boost he receives from Hestia.

Hestia updates Bell's status (Image via J.C.Staff)

Yet, somewhere deep inside, Hestia has full faith in Bell. She tells him how he has to adjust his body to his updated powers. Standing on equal footing with higher-level adventurers, Bell comprehensively masters his skills. After Hestia is done updating Bell's status, Haruhime chips in with her Enchantment magic.

Thanks to Haruhime, Bell's level momentarily reaches six. Danmachi season 5 episode 15 then shows Hedin Selland, Ryu, and others charging at Ottar head-on. Elsewhere, Finn is worried about Hedin, who looks depleted even though he possesses the highest magic reserve in Orario.

However, knowing Hedin, Finn is hopeful that he has a plan. Likewise, Riveria thinks Ottar's Beast Mode isn't an invincible skill by any means. That's why, there's still a chance for the Allied Army to counterattack. However, Bell and others are still far from seeing the victory light, as Ottar easily blocks their attacks and counters with brute strength.

Ryu in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Although Bell showcases his impressive agility and nimble daggerplay, Ottar's raw strength overwhelms him. Finally, Hedin realizes that he has to do something. He uses Valiant Hildr, his second magic, at Ottar. However, the King takes the spell head-on and counters with a severe strike at the elven adventurer's chest.

Danmachi season 5 episode 15 shows Hedin Selland sustaining a grave wound from his fight against Ottar. As he falls to the ground, Bell goes to him. However, Hedin urges Bell to be steady and keep looking forward. As he says this, the elven adventurer imbues Bell with a lightning Enchanted Magic, Laurus Hildr.

The spell endows Bell with high-level regenerative powers and supreme agility. Adding to the previous boosts from Haruhime and Hestia, Hedin's spell turns Bell into what Haruhime calls, the "Thunderbolt Knight." With nimble foot movements and successive strikes at Ottar, Bell shifts the momentum to his favor.

Hedin boosts Bell in Danmachi season 5 episode 15 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Yet, it's not enough for him to see the light at the end of the tunnel. That said, Bell uses every movement he has learned as an adventurer against Ottar. His fight against the Minotaur, the training he received at the Freya Familia - everything comes in clutch for him against a formidable adversary.

Eventually, Mama Mia and Ryu join the battle and showcase their strength. Their interference allows Bell to charge his Argonaut one more time. Danmachi season 5 episode 15 then shows Bell charging toward Ottar with a charged Argo Vesta. Ottar sees through the move and goes to block it.

Bell Cranel uses Fire Bolt (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, Bell gets away at the final moment to catch the King off-guard. This allows Ryu and Mama Mia to demonstrate their strongest attacks at Ottar. Finally, Bell Cranel punches Ottar with a charged-up Fire Bolt, which sends him flying. The King then emerges from the rubble and goes down on his knees.

Yet, Bell is incredulous to see Ottar's condition, which is far from being someone who looks defeated. Yet, the King chooses not to prolong the battle any longer. Rather, he asks Bell whether he can truly save Freya, to which the boy says that he can. Ottar wonders how he can complete such a task.

Danmachi season 5 episode 15: Bell ends the War Game

Liliruca in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

After defeating Ottar, Bell Cranel dashes to Goddess Freya's location. However, with Vana Freya chasing him, the War Game turns into a game of tag. Danmachi season 5 episode 15 turns the focus to Hermes, who feels that Bell can only win the War if he runs fast enough to reach Freya and snatch her flower.

However, the task becomes increasingly difficult, with Vana Freya aka Allen Fromel wildly charging in Bell's direction. Elsewhere in Danmachi season 5 episode 15, an injured Liliruca urges someone to get to the West and help Bell. She prays for someone to hear her voice. Following that, the narrative shifts to Bell Cranel.

Bell and Vana Freya (Image via J.C.Staff)

Interestingly, the status symbol on his back glows for some unknown reason, granting him more agility. Vana Freya shouts at the other Freya Familia members near the castle to cast their magic at Bell. However, Allen's plan fails, as Welf arrives at the right time. He demonstrates his magic to take out the two reinforcements and then uses his powers on Vana Freya.

Welf's assistance allows Bell to reach Freya's location in time. Danmachi season 5 episode 15 then shows Freya imploring Bell to accept her feelings. However, Bell has come to an end with Freya's crush on her. With that, he slashes the flower on Goddess Freya's chest and ends the War Game.

Danmachi season 5 episode 15: The aftermath

Goddess Freya in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

After losing in the War Game, Goddess Freya is seen wandering listlessly on the streets. In a monologue, she explains how as the Goddess of Love, she always yearned for the sweet taste of having a pure crush. She eventually grew tired of it, until she met Bell. Suddenly, she confronts her alter ego, Syr, who reminds her about the promise she made to Bell.

As such, Freya goes to the tavern one more time. She talks to Mama Mia and explains her desire to move out of the city. Danmachi season 5 episode 15 reveals that the Guild has disbanded Freya's Familia and seized all of her assets. Hogni, Hedin, and other top adventurers now remain without a Familia.

Yet, they want to follow Freya's final request and be the heroes the world needs. It is also revealed that Goddess Hestia has forgiven Freya. That said, the Goddess of Love wants to go away. As she steps outside, she meets Bell, Ryu, Anya, and other tavern girls.

Syr, as seen crying in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Freya thanks Bell for saving her. Even though she's no longer infatuated or obsessed with the boy, she still adores him. Freya is then about to leave without saying proper goodbyes to Ryu and others. This irks Ryu so much that she asks whether she truly has nothing to say to her. At this moment, Freya turns into her Syr persona and apologizes to Ryu.

This irks Ryu even further, so she slaps Syr. The elven girl reminds Syr about how she gave her a second chance in life. That's why, she wants her to shoulder the responsibility and not leave the town. Likewise, Bell reminds Syr that although he cannot be her Odr, he can be her protector. He implores Syr to stay. Danmach season 5 episode 15 on a heart-warming note, with Syr deciding to stay in Orario.

Conclusion

Danmachi season 5 episode 15 ended the fifth installment on a high note, bringing the Freya Saga to a close. Bell Cranel was successful in saving Goddess Freya, and protecting her alter ego - Syr. His actions enabled Freya to lose her status as a Goddess and live among the mortals as a free-spirited lady she always wanted to.

Of course, it wouldn't have been possible without Hedin, Hestia, Ryu, Mama Mia, and everybody else who chipped in with their own contribution. Lastly, the episode witnessed sublime animation quality from J.C. Staff, who truly brought alive the iconic moments from Fujino Omori's light novels.

