Danmachi season 5 episode 14 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Danmachi season 5 episode 14 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10 PM JST on ABEMA Premium in Japan. The episode will be simultaneously streamed on HIDIVE for international fans on the same date at 8 AM EST. Following its early release, the episode will be telecast on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and ABEMA's non-premium network at later times.

The previous episodes (12 and 13) saw the peril of the Allied Army against the Freya Familia's mighty executives, Hogni, Allen, and Ottar. However, Ryu Lion's arrival changed the momentum on the Allied Army's side as she defeated Hogni with her newfound powers. On the other hand, Hedin Selland turned his back against his fellow Familia members to push his own agenda.

He wanted to save Goddess Freya and keep his loyalty in his own way. Hedin neutralized Freya Familia's best healer, Heith Velvet, and allowed Liliruca to formulate a strategy against the Bringars. With a perfect plan, Liliruca, Anya, and others defeated the Gulliver brothers. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to watch Danmachi season 5 episode 14.

Danmachi season 5 episode 14 release date and time

Hedin Selland, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

According to the anime's official website and the new complete release schedule, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 is slated to be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA's Premium service, and on HIDIVE on the same date and time (8 AM EST).

Notably, on the non-premium ABEMA channel, the episode will be available a day later on February 27, 2025, from 10 pm JST. In addition, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 will be telecast on BS11 channel on February 28, 2025, at 1 AM JST.

The schedule is slightly different on AT-X, with episodes 14 and 15 releasing consecutively on AT-X on March 7, 2025, at 1 AM JST. The broadcast date and time for episode 14 on Tokyo MX is yet to be revealed.

The release dates and timings for Danmachi season 5 episode 14, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 5 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 8 AM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 10 AM British Summer Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 2 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 6:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 9 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, February 26, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch Danmachi season 5 episode 14

Bell and Mikoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

Interested viewers in Japan can enjoy Danmachi season 5 episode 14 on ABEMA Premium prior to its television broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and the regular ABEMA channel.

On the other hand, anime lovers from global regions, including the USA, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and Australia can watch Danmachi season 5 episode 14 on HIDIVE, albeit with a monetary subscription.

Aside from HIDIVE, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 will be available on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, Aniplus Asia, and other digital platforms.

A brief recap of Danmachi season 5 episodes 12 & 13

Danmachi season 5 episodes 12 & 13 were released at once, continuing the events from the War Game. Bell Cranel faced a tough opponent in Ottar, who bludgeoned him to the ground and refused to show mercy. He wanted Bell to get up and show why he would be worth Goddess Freya's love.

Meanwhile, Vana Freya and some of the Einherjar took on the offense and targeted the Allied Army's Gods since Goddess Freya wanted to end the War Game as soon as possible. Hephaestus urged Hestia to change her hideout since it would only be a matter of time before the enemies would find her.

She played a decoy, allowing Hestia to leave. Elsewhere, Hogni the Dainsleif showcased his fury to take down several top-ranked adventurers from the Allied Army's side. Yet, Daphne kept withstanding his fatal blows with her magic, which allowed her to harden her skin.

Bell Cranel in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

She wanted to stall Hogni for as much time as possible. Yet, she couldn't hold on as Hogni's blade reached her chest. That said, she still wanted to fight and asked Cassandra to help her. However, when Hogni pointed his sword at them, Cassandra decided to surrender.

Just then, a strong gust of wind hit Cassandra's face. She saw the Gale Wind aka Ryu Lion descending from the sky. According to the episodes, Ryu had gone to Goddess Astraea to update her status. As a result, Ryu's Level had gone up twice, making her a Level Six adventurer. Hogni realized Ryu wasn't the same elf he faced in the past.

Moreover, she had a new blade, reforged from her previous weapon. In addition, she received a new power, called the Astraea Record, which allowed her to demonstrate the magic of her old comrades, who received Goddess Astraea's Ichor. The Ichor acted as a medium, allowing Ryu to demonstrate Alise's flames.

Ryu uses Alise's flames (Image via J.C.Staff)

Inheriting Alise's brand of justice, Ryu Lion overwhelmed Hogni and wiped out the low-ranked Einherjar. It was also revealed that Hogni's Cursed Blade heavily took a toll on his stamina. That's why, Liliruca wanted everyone to keep him busy and drain his strength. All the Allied Army needed was a push, which Ryu Lion provided.

She defeated Hogni and opened a path of victory for the Allied Army. However, Heith Velvet still didn't want to give up. She wanted to raise the fallen Einherjar and Hogni. Yet, before she could do that, Hedin Selland rained down thunder on them. It was revealed that Hedin wanted to "save" Freya. That's why, he turned his back on his comrades.

With Hogni incapable of fighting, and Heith being naturalized, the Allied Army saw the perfect chance for a counterattack. Banking on Liliruca's strategy, they decided to take on the Bringar, i.e., the Gulliver Brothers. Allen Fromel's sister, Anya, and her friends (Chloe and Lunoire) from the Hostess of Fertility joined the battlefield.

Hedin turns against his comrades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Elsewhere, Ryu went to Bell's aid and began healing him. While Ryu was healing Bell, Mama Mia joined the party and kept Ottar busy. It was revealed that Mama Mia used to be the Captain of the Freya Familia before she semi-quit the Familia. Moreover, a series of flashback scenes revealed how Anya and Mama Mia had a change of heart after hearing Syr's actual wish.

After healing Bell Cranel, Ryu Lion confessed her feelings of love to him. Bell was momentarily puzzled since he didn't know how to react. However, Ryu didn't want an answer from him so she went after Ottar. Elsewhere, Haruhime, Anya, Chloe, Lunoire, and others followed Liliruca's brilliant strategy to break the Bringar's teamwork.

That allowed them to defeat the Gulliver brothers one by one. With the Gulliver brothers no longer a threat, Liliruca and others realized that they needed to only defeat Vana Freya (Allen) and the King (Ottar) to win the War Game.

What to expect in Danmachi season 5 episode 14? (speculative)

The Gulliver brothers, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Danmachi season 5 episode 14 is titled The Warriors of the Goddess: Einherjar. The episode will likely show the Gulliver brothers' resilience against the Allied Army, and the Einherjar's fightback.

Although Hedin Selland wants to save the Goddess Freya following his own ideals, the likes of the Gulliver brothers, Ottar, and Allen don't align with his thoughts. Hence, the episode will show a contest among their ideals. It remains to be seen whether Hedin can convince Hogni to join his cause in Danmachi season 5 episode 14.

