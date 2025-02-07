Danmachi season 5 episode 13: Hedin Selland's betrayal gives the Allied Army an edge while Ryu confesses her feelings to Bell

Danmachi season 5 episode 13, titled Counterattack, was released on February 7, 2025. The episode saw Hedin Selland's shocking betrayal as he rained thunder on the Einherjars and Heith Velvet. Since he wanted to save Freya aka Syr, Hedin went down the same road as Horn.

Hedin's betrayal allowed the Allied Forces to counterattack. Anya Flomell and the other waitresses from the Hostess of Fertility joined the War Game to face the Gulliver Brothers. Danmachi season 5 episode 13 witnessed the Allied Force carrying out Liliruca's strategy to overwhelm the Bringars.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Danmachi season 5 episode 13.

Danmachi season 5 episode 13: Hedin Selland turns his back on his comrades

Bell and Mikoto (Image via J.C.Staff)

Danmachi season 5 episode 13 begins with a flashback scene, where Bell Cranel tells Liliruca that Hedin Selland may end up helping them during the War Game. He thinks there's something different about Hedin from the rest of the Freya Familia members. In fact, he got that impression even before his date with Syr.

Trending

Bell speculates Hedin is solely driven to do what's best for Syr aka Goddess Freya. That's why, he may try to use them to further his own agenda. In the present, Liliruca realizes that Bell's prediction has truly come true. Elsewhere, in Danmachi season 5 episode 13, Hedin rains Caelus Hildr on the Einherjars.

Hedin Selland's betrayal shocks Heith Velvet, who had nothing but faith in the elven warrior. When she lashes at him, Hedin tells her not to assume that he's involved in some sinister scheme against Goddess Freya. Rather, he deems his transgression necessary to uphold his loyalty to his Ladyship.

Heith Velvet in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

He calls it nothing different from what Horn did. Hedin's words infuriate Heith, who doesn't believe in the same ideals. She basks in the golden aura that Goddess Freya has blessed her with. However, she poses no challenge to Hedin, who demonstrates Caelus Hildr to overwhelm her.

Following that in Danmachi season 5 episode 13, Hedin Selland asks Ryu to go and fight Ottar since it will take more than one to defeat him. Meanwhile, Goddess Freya cannot believe Hedin turning his back on her desire. Hedin looks in the shrine's direction. He doesn't want to seek forgiveness since he is doing it out of his vanity. Even if she brands him as a traitor, Hedin wants to see through his ideals to the end.

Hedin Selland in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Meanwhile, the latest developments in the War Game rile up the crowd. With Ottar and Allen not being around, it makes a huge difference for the Allied Army. In fact, Hedin's decision to send Vana Freya to hunt the Gods has given the Allied Army an advantage in time and distance.

However, there's still Bringar aka the Gulliver Brothers, who pose a tremendous challenge. Yet, Finn is confident that Liliruca can exercise proper strategies to turn the battle's tide.

Danmachi season 5 episode 13: Freya Familia's old captain returns, Ryu finally confesses to Bell

The Gulliver brothers in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Elsewhere in Danmachi season 5 episode 13, the Gulliver Brothers face formidable adventurers from the Allied Army's side. However, their excellent teamwork nullifies every strategy. Just then, the episode shows Chloe and Lunoire joining the fray along with Anya Fromel.

Meanwhile, a low-ranked Freya Familia member informs Vana Freya (Allen) about Hedin Selland's betrayal. In addition, he explains how his sister, Anya Fromel, has arrived as a reinforcement. The Gulliver Brothers wonder how Anya has recovered from the psychological damage she sustained from Freya.

According to Danmachi season 5 episode 13, Bete Loga from the Loki Familia took Anya to Horn, who shared the same consciousness as Goddess Freya's Syr persona. Even though she was unconscious, she apologized to her friends, including Anya, from the Hostess of Fertility.

Anya, as seen in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

After learning about Syr's true feelings, Anya got back to her feet. At present, she wants to push forward and save her family. Elsewhere, Goddess Freya cursed Syr for getting in her way. After that, the narrative for Danmachi season 5 episode 13 switches to Ottar's battle against Bell Cranel.

Suddenly, Ryu arrives as a reinforcement. While healing Bell, Ryu realizes that they could be in trouble since Ottar is too strong even for the two of them. Just then, Mama Mia thunders down to the ground with a gigantic shovel. The narrative for Danmachi season 5 episode 13 then delves into another flashback to show how Goddess Loki pulled the strings to convince Mama Mia to join the Allied Army.

Mama Mia didn't want to get in the way of Freya's desires. She knows that Freya can go berserk if she doesn't get what she wants. Mama Mia further explains how she found Freya crying on a flowerbed one day. That's why, unless Freya asks for her help directly, she doesn't want to help.

Mama Mia faces off against Ottar (Image via J.C.Staff)

Just then, Loki gets an idea. She takes Mama Mia to Syr, who unconsciously asks for her help. Since Syr is Freya's alter ego, Mama Mia realizes what she must do. She wields her shovel and takes on Ottar. According to Danmachi season 5 episode 13, Mama Mia used to be the Captain of the Freya Familia and was more powerful than the King (Ottar).

Meanwhile, Hermes commends Loki for cunningly strengthening the Allied Army. Loki says the same about Hermes, who pulled the strings to convince Astrea into the fight. Elsewhere, Hestia is seen hiding in the bushes, along with Miach. Hestia wonders what they should do. Miach suggests they head for the frontlines.

With their children fighting to the best of their abilities, Miach thinks they could do well with minor status updates. Hestia seconds Miach's opinion and decides to go to the frontlines. Meanwhile, Ottar thinks Mama Mia has gotten weaker. He explains how he kept pushing forward while Mama Mia was doing nothing.

Ryu confesses her feelings to Bell Cranel in Danmachi season 5 episode 13 (Image via J.C.Staff)

On the other hand, Ryu heals Bell and asks what he intends to do with Syr. Bell says how Horn wanted Syr to be saved from romance. That's why, he wants to save her even though he knows it's going to hurt her. Bell knows that he's being a hypocrite. Yet, he wants to stop Freya/Syr.

After recovering from his injuries, Bell is about to head to the battle. Just then in Danmachi season 5 episode 13, Ryu Lion confesses her romantic feelings for Bell. Ryu's sudden confession flusters Bell who doesn't know what to do. However, Ryu doesn't wait for his reply and heads to the battle.

Danmachi season 5 episode 13: Liliruca traps the Gulliver brothers

Liliruca in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Elsewhere in Danmachi season 5 episode 13, Liliruca realizes that they must bring down the Gulliver Brothers aka the Bringar as soon as possible, or else they will lose their chance of victory. Yet, the Gulliver brothers possess flawless teamwork. That's when Anya Fromel comes to the party.

She demonstrates Remiste Felis, a shrill cry, which acts as a debuff on those who hear. Luckily, Mikoto and others have already received a magic item to safeguard themselves from Anya's cry. The move drains the Bringar's stats and allows the Allied Army an edge over them.

Haruhime in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

With that, Liliruca gets an idea. She relays her strategy to Aisha, Mikoto, Naza, and Haruhime. Following Liliruca's strategy, Haruhime demonstrates her stat boost skill, without caring about her secret being out to everyone in Orario. Haruhime's status boost endows Aisha, Chloe, Lunoire, and others with renewed strength.

Danmachi season 5 episode 13 then shows Liliruca joining the battle. She throws a smokescreen in the Gulliver brothers' direction. Mikoto follows it up with Futsu no Mitama, a gravity-based spell to prevent them from escaping. Meanwhile, Liliruca disguises herself as one of the Gulliver brothers to throw off their teamwork.

Chloe and Lunoire follow up excellent strategy to dismantle the brothers. Finally, Aisha gives the finishing touch with Hell Kaios. With the Bringar down, Liliruca knows the Freya Familia is down to only Vana Freya and Ottar. Danmachi season 5 episode 13 ends on a thrilling note, with the Allied Army strengthening their chance at winning the War Game.

Conclusion

Under the production of J.C. Staff, Danmachi season 5 episode 13 has remarkably shown the Allied Army's counterattack, with Hedin Selland's help.

Hedin neutralizing Heith Velvet's recovery system allowed Liliruca to strategize a master plan against Bringars. On the other hand, the episode saw the resurgence of Anya Fromel, who joined the battlefield to save her family, i.e., Syr.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback