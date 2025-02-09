What is Astraea Record? Everything to know about Ryu Lion's new ability in Danmachi Season 5

Ryu Lion's Astraea Record in Danmachi Season 5 marked one of the major moments of the series. The Gale Wind demonstrated the majestic move against Hogni and the Einherjar from the Freya Familia to turn the tide of the War Game in the Allied Army's favor.

Fans might want to know what is the Astraea Record and how it works. According to Danmachi Season 5, Ryu's Astraea Record symbolizes her journey as an adventurer, allowing her to demonstrate magic from her former teammates, who received Goddess Astraea's Falna.

That's why, even though her friend Alise lost her life fighting the Juggernaught five years back, Ryu could demonstrate Alise's flames and immortalize her brand of justice. In other words, the Gale Wind could also use the magic of her other fallen teammates.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Danmachi Season 5 and the original light novel series.

Exploring Astraea Record and how it elevates Ryu's character in Danmachi Season 5

Expand Tweet

The latest episode of Danmachi Season 5, titled Astraea Record, saw a pivotal moment in Ryu Lion's journey as an adventurer unfold. When everything seemed over for the Allied Army in the War Game, the Gale Wind descended from the sky, wielding a new weapon, called the Stardust Blade.

Ryu appeared assured as she exchanged heavy blows against one of the top executives of the Freya Familia, Hogni. The Dainsleif realized Ryu wasn't the same adventurer he had faced in the past. According to Danmachi Season 5, Ryu badly wanted to get stronger. Thus, she went to her original Familia's Goddess, Astraea, to have her status updated.

Since she experienced many great feats while still being Level Four, the status update ascended Ryu directly to Level Six. With that, she received a new spell called the Astraea Record. When Ryu chanted the spell's name, hieroglyphs of light resembling the Astraea Familia's emblem shone under her feet.

Ryu activates the Astraea Record (Image via J.C.Staff)

As she continued reciting the chant, numerous crystals of light floated around her which Hogni called the Star Sanctuary. Those light-based crystals formed a barrier around Ryu, protecting her from strong assaults from multiple second-class Einherjar. Hogni was able to break through the barrier but it was too late since Ryu had already finished chanting the move.

Once she finished the Astraea Record's chant in Danmachi Season 5, Ryu absorbed the infinite light-based crystals into her body, endowing her with the ability to cast her desired magic. According to Goddess Astraea, the Astraea Record served as a unique magic to Ryu Lion, allowing her to use the spells of her previous comrades since they received the Goddess's Falna/Ichor.

The light barrier surrounding Ryu (Image via J.C.Staff)

With Astraea's Ichor acting as a mediary, Ryu demonstrated the Captain of the Astraea Familia, Alise Lovell's flames of justice. In other words, she became the successor to Alise's brand of justice. Ryu's Astraea Record in Danmachi Season 5 was a cathartic trip for the elven adventurer.

She wouldn't have been able to showcase Alise's magic if she didn't have a strong connection to her. Having seen Alise demonstrate the magic multiple times, she could imitate her movements and overwhelm Hogni and the other second-class adventurers from the Freya Familia.

Ryu inherits Alise's brand of justice (Image via J.C.Staff)

Prior to using the move, Ryu explained how her journey as an adventurer had already ended. That's why, she could take the next step and embrace the tragedy. Being the sole survivor from the tragedy five years ago, Ryu Lion was the apt person to revive the memories of the Astraea Familia, wielding Alise's justice.

That's why, the entire skillset was a cathartic journey, symbolizing Ryu's connection to her old mates and her Familia.

The skills Ryu can use from Astraea Record in Danmachi Season 5

Ryu Lion uses Alise's flames (Image via J.C.Staff)

Now, it has to be mentioned that Astraea Record isn't limited to only Alise's skill. Ryu can demonstrate the moves of those she was close with during her time at the Astraea Familia. Danmachi Season 5 witnessed Alise's skill, Agaris Alvesynth, a powerful fire enchantment magic, which covered Ryu's limbs and sword with fire.

Agaris Alvesynth allowed Ryu to release torrents of flames through her sword and generate explosions. In fact, the fire under her feet increased her agility, as she could easily maneuver around at a brisk speed. However, as Hogni realized, Ryu was yet to master its full potential.

Ryu's Luminous Wind (Image via J.C.Staff)

While Danmachi Season 5 hasn't shown the move, Ryu's Astraea Record also allows her to use Kaguya's magic, Gokou. It's a unique type of magic that creates light blades. Ryu can maneuver those blades of light while slashing with her original blade. The skill also lets her generate five god-speed magic slashes from different positions if she demonstrates the move with the same sword-drawing technique.

Aside from Kaguya and Alise's magic, Astraea Record also gives Ryu the ability to demonstrate Maryuu's wide area healing magic, Rea Vindemia, and Lyra's Mus Mine, a mine-based magic. In addition, she can utilize Ryana's fire-based Irivute skill. Besides these, the light novels explain how Ryu can demonstrate other magic to bolster her ability and strength from other Astraea Familia members, like Noin, Iska, Celty, Asta, and Neze.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ryu Lion's Astraea Record in Danmachi Season 5 is truly a magnificent skill, symbolizing her loyalty and strong connections to the Astraea Familia and her old comrades.

It's a skill that gives Ryu a new layer of complexity, allowing her to embrace her past and the strength to continue to live on with those memories. As for the powers, she gains multidimensional moves, aside from her already existing Luminous Wind.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback