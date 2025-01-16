10 best anime to watch if you like Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World premiered in January 2025. It follows a magic-obsessed man reincarnated as baby Shion in a realm devoid of magic. Despite his initial disappointment, Shion becomes determined to pioneer the creation of magic through research and experimentation, overcoming threats and ultimately saving his world.

For fans eagerly awaiting new episodes of Magic Maker as Shion pursues his magical innovations and destiny as a hero, here are 10 more great isekai anime series to enjoy in the meantime. Like Magic Maker, these anime feature reincarnated heroes using modern knowledge to change magical worlds.

10 best anime for fans of Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

1) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

This series follows a 34-year-old NEET reborn as Rudeus Greyrat, a baby gifted with magical talents in a mystical world. Despite his magical potential, Rudeus must train extensively as a child to fully master his abilities.

Through dedicated practice over many years, Rudeus develops immense power, while his flawed personality and need for growth make him a unique take on the isekai protagonist. Over its epic storyline, viewers love watching Rudeus come of age, facing threats and adventures while honing his magic into formidable skills.

The beautiful worldbuilding and animation have made Mushoku Tensei one of the most popular recent isekai anime. Fans of Magic Maker's magical wish-fulfillment tale will definitely enjoy seeing another reincarnated protagonist realize his magical dreams.

2) Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

In this unique isekai story, modern Japanese librarian Motosu Urano awakens as Myne, the sickly daughter of a city guard in a medieval world where books are rare and literacy is limited to the elite.

Like Magic Maker's hero, Myne retains memories of a modern world filled with books and knowledge unavailable in this realm. Despite struggling with her powerful but dangerous magical ability called The Devouring, Myne pioneeringly transforms her world by recreating books and spreading literacy.

Viewers delight in this creative heroine struggling to reproduce books with medieval technology and revolutionizing society through knowledge from Earth. With a similarly innovative protagonist bridging worlds, Ascendance of a Bookworm offers another treat for Magic Maker fans.

3) Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World (Image via White Fox)

When Subaru Natsuki finds himself suddenly transported to a fantasy world, he discovers he has the "Return by Death" ability, which allows him to rewind time by dying. Subaru soon discovers his power is connected to the mysterious Witch of Envy, Satella.

Despite his power echoing gaming mechanics, Subaru struggles desperately against enemies and disasters threatening his friends. Like Magic Maker's Shion, Subaru must creatively strategize to solve problems and protect others.

With a similar ordinary protagonist granted a unique power in an unfamiliar realm, Re:Zero offers another gripping fish-out-of-water tale for Magic Maker viewers. Fans will be hooked following Subaru, progressing from useless NEET to a tenacious hero who ingeniously leverages his "Return by Death" ability.

4) The Faraway Paladin

The Faraway Paladin (Image via Children's Playground Entertainment)

Will is a human baby raised by three undead guardians — Blood, Mary, and Gus — in an underground city. He trains in combat, faith, and intellect from childhood to prepare for life on the surface world of magic.

While Will's childhood is an important part of the story, the anime focuses equally on his journey as he explores the surface world and builds connections with its inhabitants. With beautiful backgrounds and a unique story structure, this anime offers viewers a fresh, magical coming-of-age tale.

The themes of persevering to connect different worlds through understanding make it another strong recommendation for Magic Maker fans.

5) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

Like Magic Maker, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime also starts with the protagonist dying and reawakening in a magical realm as an unlikely magical being, in this case, a slime monster.

While Rimuru becomes extremely powerful early on due to his Predator skill, the story balances lighter moments with serious political intrigue and intense warfare. Fans of magic and alternate worlds will appreciate this isekai series featuring both magical adventures and nation-building.

The creative evolution of Rimuru's powers contrasts nicely with Magic Maker's more grounded approach to developing magic.

6) By the Grace of the Gods

By the Grace of the Gods (Image via Maho Film)

After dying, salaryman Ryoma Takebayashi is reborn in a magical world with skills granted by three gods, letting him tame slimes and create potions.

Although Ryoma enjoys researching magic and living peacefully in the forest, the anime also explores his personal growth and relationships with others as he ventures into the wider world. With a similarly magic-obsessed modern protagonist reborn in a fantasy realm, it offers a more relaxing isekai tale than Magic Maker.

Viewers who love scenes of Shion experimenting with magic in Magic Maker will enjoy Ryoma enthusiastically researching magic and tinkering with potions while enjoying his second chance at life.

7) No Game No Life

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

Gamer siblings Sora and Shiro are whisked from the real world to Disboard, a realm where conflicts are settled by high-stakes games under the absolute rules of the Ten Pledges.

Like Magic Maker's fish-out-of-water protagonist, their modern cunning helps them outwit opponents using clever strategies rather than brute magical force. This anime shares Magic Maker's focus on innovating within the rules of a fantastic world to overcome challenges.

Viewers will love Sora and Shiro's inventive solutions to games ranging from chess to other strategic contests for domination of Disboard in No Game No Life.

8) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J.C. Staff)

Modern Japanese university student Kazuya is summoned as a replacement monarch to save the struggling Kingdom of Elfrieden.

Using poltergeists for supernatural tasks and his real-world skills in management, politics, and resource allocation, he works to solve crises and help citizens. Like Magic Maker's hero pioneering magic where none exists, Kazuya revolutionizes Elfrieden's feudal society through cultural exchange and reform.

Fans will enjoy Kazuya, which proves that innovation and knowledge can achieve as much magical power as magic. The intricate political storytelling also offers a fresh, grounded take on the isekai genre.

9) Log Horizon

Log Horizon (Image via Satelight/Studio Deen)

When players of the popular MMORPG Elder Tale wake up to find themselves living in a real version of the game world with their in-game abilities intact, they must adapt to their new reality.

Protagonist Shiroe applies his strategic gaming skills to diplomatic and economic innovations that change society, alongside tackling dangerous encounters. Like Magic Maker, Log Horizon focuses not just on combat but also on social and political stories about innovation and changing society.

Viewers enjoy seeing characters creatively apply knowledge from the real world to solve problems inside the fantastical game universe.

10) The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (Image via Silver Link x Studio Palette)

Master assassin Lugh awakens in a magical world as a noble heir, chosen specifically for his skills by a goddess to defeat a hero prophesied to bring disaster.

While the goddess tasks him with this mission, the story explores the morally ambiguous nature of the prophecy and Lugh's decisions as he combines his assassination expertise with magic and ascends social ranks. This uniquely dark isekai tale combines politics and action like Magic Maker.

Fans will especially appreciate the intricate plot lines and gray morality around concepts of heroes and destiny. Like Magic Maker's Shion, Lugh also shows innovation in creatively combining his modern knowledge and tactics with the magic of his new world.

Conclusion

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World anime brings a creative magic-focused addition to the isekai genre that fans are sure to love.

While waiting for the new weekly episode releases, be sure to also check out the above anime recommendations featuring reincarnated heroes in magical realms, protagonists innovating with knowledge from our world, and intricately plotted stories that go beyond simple combat adventure.

