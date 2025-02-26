Danmachi season 5 episode 14: Allen Fromel showcases his power as Hedin's true purpose is revealed

Danmachi season 5 episode 14, titled The Warriors of the Goddess: Einherjar, was released on February 26, 2025. In the episode, Hedin Selland convinced Hogni to join his cause. At the same time, the episode showcased Allen Fromel's actual might against Anya and Hogni.

Besides that, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 exhibited Ottar's Beast Mode, which endowed him with unbelievable powers. With impressive animation and fluid action scenes, the episode captured the essence of Fujino Omori's light novels perfectly well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Danmachi season 5 episode 14.

Danmachi season 5 episode 14: Hedin changes Hogni's mind

Cassandra, Daphne, and others in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 begins with Liliruca urging the adventures who can still move to go to the West and try nabbing the flower from Goddess Freya. She thinks it's the perfect opportunity, as the Freya Familia's main force is nearly wiped out.

Liliruca informs everyone how Bell Cranel, Ryu, and Mama Mia are doing their best to tackle Ottarl. At the same time, she hopes the top adventurers can hold off Vana Freya to ensure others can get to Goddess Freya's location. Liliruca feels that it's the final and only chance at victory.

Elsewhere, in Danmachi season 5 episode 14, Hogni asks Hedin why he has betrayed Goddess Freya, especially after how they rescued them from a perilous situation in the past. Hedin tells Hogni that it's the precise reason why Hogni should know about his motive.

Hedin and Hogni (Image via J.C.Staff)

He reminds Hogni about the shackles that bound him to the kinghood in the past. Hedin Selland thinks "Love" cannot be the means for Goddess Freya to get what she truly desired. Danmachi season 5 episode 14 also reveals how Hedin Selland prepared Bell Cranel as his weapon to ensure Freya's actual wish is granted. At this point, the episode doesn't reveal Freya's hidden desire.

Hogni finally understands Hedin Selland's resolve and decides to help him. Following that, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 shifts the focus to Anya who confronts her elder brother, Allen Fromel aka Vana Freya. At the same time, the episode shows the Bringar getting back on their feet, powered by their intense devotion to Goddess Freya.

Meanwhile, Allen showcases his impressive skills against Anya, who can barely keep up. At this moment in Danmachi season 5 episode 14, Hogni appears to Anya's aid. Allen gets furious to see Hogni joining hands with the "Snake" (Hedin). The Dainsleif then mentions that he wants to protect the innocent smile of Syr.

Allen Fromel in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, Allen's ideals and devotion to Goddess Freya don't match with Hogni's. To Allen, Goddess Freya symbolizes absolute power. He adores the Goddess because of her authority. That's why, he refuses to pay heed to Hedin and Hogni's ideals that fail to observe the Goddess as a symbol of power.

Meanwhile, Bell Cranel continues to struggle against Ottar, whose tremendous strength surpasses everything he has ever faced. Besides Bell, Ryu and Mama Mia are put under a perilous spot. Eventually, Ottar decides to increase the momentum a notch higher - he begins chanting the Hildis Vini spell.

Danmachi season 5 episode 14: Allen and Ottar in action

Hestia in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative for Danmachi season 5 episode 14 switches the focus to Haruhime, who is seen holding an injured Liliruca. At this moment, Goddess Hestia arrives at the scene. She wants to update Liliruca's status and help Haruhime. However, Liliruca says that it's better for the Goddess to go for Bell's aid.

After that, she asks Haruhime if she can use her level-boost on three or four people more. According to the episode, Liliruca wants Haruhime to focus on strenghening the Allied Army's main adventurers against Ottar. At the same time, she wants Goddess Hestia to update Bell's status. She thinks it's the perfect strategy to give them a slight chance against Ottar.

Meanwhile, Ottar's Hildis Vini strangely misses its mark. At this moment, the Freya Familia's strongest adventurer notices Hedin Selland at the battlefield. He realizes that Hedin's magic changed the trajectory of Ottar's Hildis Vini. During their battle, Hedin asks Ottar whether he was aware of his plan to empower Bell Cranel.

Hedin Selland in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

While Ottar didn't know, he mentions how he had a bunch that everyone would eventually abandon him. Following that, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 showcases Ottar's battle against Hedin and others. Hedin Selland leads the strategy in a "Brain vs. Brawl" battle. Following Hedin's tactics, Bell, Ryu, and Mama Mia continuously attack Ottar.

Eventually, Ryu manages to break Ottar's armor. Elsewhere, Vana Freya asks Anya whether she isn't tired of fighting him. However, Anya remains resolute in her purpose - she wants to protect Syr - her family. Meanwhile, Hogni knows that Allen doesn't want to harm his sister. At this moment, the episode reveals that Allen Fromel once begged to Goddess Freya to kick Anya out from the Familia.

He knew that Anya's life would have been in danger if she were in the Freya Familia. He was ready to shoulder Anya's share of responsibilties. Anya is moved by Allen's actual feelings. However, Allen aka Vana Freya's devotion to Goddess Freya gets over his familial feelings as he chants his strongest spell, Gralineze Fromel.

Allen enters a frenzy mode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Danmachi season 5 episode 14 then showcases Allen Fromel's actual potential, as his Gralineze Fromel mode endows him with supreme speed and destructive strength. The Bringars and the other adventurers at the battlefield stand in awe seeing Allen's powers.

Meanwhile, Bell Cranel and co. finally gets some success against Ottar. However, their success is short lived as Ottar enters his Beast Mode. Hermes, who is watching the battle from outside, realizes the unbelievable potential Ottar's Beast Mode brings. He pulverizes Mama Mia, Ryu, Bell, and even Hedin Selland, single-handedly.

Ottar vs. Bell Cranel and others in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

After the ending credits, Danmachi season 5 episode 14 shows the aftermath of Ottar's Beast Mode, which leaves Hedin and others badly injured. At this moment, Hedin reveals the true reason behind his supposed "Betrayal". According to the episode, Hedin wants to liberate Freya from being a Goddess. He knows how happy she is as Syr, her alter ego.

Having lived the life of a ruler before, Hedin knows the hardship and pain it brings. He even admonishes Ottar and other Familia members, who blindly follow Freya as a Goddess, rather than seeing her actual self. When Ottar's ideology doesn't match with Hedin's, the latter becomes determined to defeat him. Danmachi season 5 episode 14 ends with Ottar gearing up to end the battle.

Conclusion

Danmachi season 5 episode 14 was a visually stunning experience, showcasing Allen Fromel and Ottar in their full glory. In addition, the episode witnessed Hedin Selland's actual potential, as he demonstrated his strongest spells agaist the King. Undoubtedly, J.C. Staff has done a phenomenal job with the episode.

