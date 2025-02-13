Why did Hedin Selland betray Freya in Danmachi season 5? Hildrsleif's motives explained

Danmachi season 5 witnessed one of the major twists in episode 13: Hedin Selland's shocking betrayal. The Hildrsleif, who served as the Freya Familia's commander in the War Game against the Hestia Familia-led allied force, chose to turn his back on his comrades. When Heith Velvet was about to heal Hogni and the fallen Einherjars, Hedin rained thunder, preventing her from fulfilling her objective.

His actions went against Goddess Freya's wishes as she wanted to win the War and have Bell Cranel all to herself. Undoubtedly, Hedin's apparent betrayal contradicted his character, especially when he was introduced as a devoted follower of Freya. So, the question arises: Why did Hedin Selland betray Freya in Danmachi season 5?

According to the light novels, Hedin Selland "betrayed" Freya to free her from her Queenhood bondage to Orario. He realized that Freya was on the path of self-destruction. If she had succeeded in her mission to win the war and get Bell Cranel, she would have lost her alter ego, Syr, which actually made her happy.

Trending

In other words, Hedin Selland wanted to realize Freya's true desire and save her from her miserable existence as a Goddess bound to Orario through his act of betrayal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Danmachi light novels.

Exploring Hedin Selland's apparent betrayal in Danmachi season 5

Hedin Selland, as seen in Danmachi season 5 episode 13 (Image via J.C.Staff)

To understand Hedin Selland's intentions behind betraying Freya in Danmachi season 5, one needs to know about his past. Prior to joining the Freya Familia, Hedin used to reign over the White elves as a tyrannical king.

However, his position, grace, and power eventually robbed him of his free will. Gradually, he grew tired of being a king and yearned for a day when someone would save him.

Sometime after, Hedin Selland's kingdom fought a battle against the Black elves led by Hogni Ragnar. The war destroyed the two kingdoms and freed Hedin and Hogni from their responsibilities.

Goddess Freya, as seen in season 5 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Later, they discovered that it was Goddess Freya who had initiated the destruction to save them. Following that incident, Hedin and Selland decided to follow Freya as her loyal children.

Having lived such a lonely and miserable life as a monarch himself, Hedin knew how Goddess Freya truly felt while sitting on a thorny throne. He also knew that the Goddess was forced to stay in Orario as part of a deal she lost against Hera.

In other words, even though she wore the garb of a confident Goddess, deep inside Freya didn't desire such fate. She wanted to be free from the shackles that bound her to Orario. Hedin realized that it was only possible to save Freya through her alter ego - Syr.

Syr, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Living as Syr allowed Freya to unravel her pent-up desires, and be "herself." She was no longer a Queen bound to her chair, staring meaninglessly at her subjects and sipping glasses of wine.

Rather, she could dance in the rain, be happy with her friends, fall in love, and live a "mortal" life. Initially, when Freya as Syr wanted to go on a date with Bell Cranel to experience the feeling of love, Hedin Selland had a different desire. He wanted to see how the events would unfold. That's why, he even trained Bell for the date, as seen in Danmachi season 5.

Freya and Bell, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

However, when Bell rejected Syr in Danmachi season 5, and Freya exterminated her alter ego, Hedin Selland had to prepare a backup plan. He realized that only Bell, who was immune to Freya's charms, could change her heart and ensure she didn't give up on her Syr persona and cause her self-destruction.

That's why, when Goddess Freya turned the whole Orario into her sandbox and crafted a false narrative to bring Freya into her Familia, Hedin put the boy on a tyrannical training regime to craft him into a weapon.

Precisely so, the elven adventurer was glad when Bell was convinced that he belonged to the Hestia Familia, not the Freya Familia. That realization was a victory for Hedin Selland, who wanted the best for Freya.

Hedin demonstrates Caelus Hildr in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Had Freya's desires come true, she would have lost the identity that brought her true happiness. Eventually, the events led to the War Game in Danmachi season 5. It was the moment of truth for Hedin Selland, who was ready to "betray" his Goddess to save her.

He didn't care if he was branded a traitor. Hedin's own ideals, and the kind of life he led in the past, convinced him that Freya would never be happy as a Goddess. Now, many fans might ask whether it's only Hedin who felt that way. Unfortunately, most devoted members of Freya's Familia couldn't see Freya past her identity as a Goddess.

Hedin turns against his Familia members (Image via J.C.Staff)

Having shared the same consciousness with Freya, Horn was able to understand the Goddess' true desire. Similarly, Hogni could realize Hedin's vision as he shared the same fate in the past. Likewise, Ottar could also feel her Goddess' plight. Yet, most members couldn't see the innocence of Syr hidden inside Freya.

As such, Hedin Selland's betrayal in Danmachi season 5 was actually an act of a savior, who wanted to repay her Goddess with the same chance she had given him in the past due to his utmost devotion to her.

Conclusion

Understanding Hedin Selland's motivations and intentions in Danmachi season 5 certainly allows the viewers to appreciate Fujino Omori's complex narrative. Unlike Heith and the Gulliver brothers, Hedin didn't have a blind loyalty to the Goddess.

Rather, as a truly loyal follower, Hedin was willing to protect Freya, even if his actions branded him a traitor by his comrades. Since only Bell could save his Goddess from her eventual destruction, Hedin's actions reflected his selfless nature.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback