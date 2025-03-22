Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 unveils first teaser PV ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, the official staff unveiled the first teaser promotional video for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 at Anime Japan 2025. The short clip confirmed the anime's July 2025 premiere and split cour release. An exact release date will be revealed in the future. Moreover, the staff shared the installment's second date visual, featuring Mami Nanami.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 is a direct sequel to the previous season, which released 12 episodes from July 2023 to September 2023. The series is an adaptation of Reiji Miyajima's rom-com manga series of the same name. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing Reiji-san's manga since July 2017, with 39 volumes published thus far.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 first teaser trailer brings the Hawaii Trip Arc to life ahead of July 2025 release

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, a special DMM TV/DMM.com stage was held at the Anime Japan 2025. The stage was graced by the voice actors of Kazuya Kinoshita (Shun Horie), Chizuru Ichinose (Sora Amamiya), and Ruka Sarashina (Nao Toyama). Toward the end of the event, the official staff unveiled the first teaser promotional video for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4.

According to the teaser trailer, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will be released in split cours, starting in July 2025. The upcoming installment shall cover the Hawaii Trip Arc from Reiji Miyajima's original rom-com manga series. Notably, the teaser PV showcased Chizuru Ichinose/Mizuhara and Ruka Sarashina wearing swimsuits.

In addition to a swimsuit, Ruka is seen donning a maid costume. On the other hand, Sumi Sakurasawa features in the PV in a nurse's avatar. At the same time, the short video teases the Hawaii Trip Arc, with Chizuru and others visiting Hawaii in swimsuits. The PV also showcases Mami Nanami, who knows about the true relationship between Kazuya and Chizuru.

Along with the teaser PV, the official staff unveiled the second date visual for Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4. The visual depicts Mami Nanami looking at the audience on a train platform. She is seen holding a semi-transparent umbrella. The visual also creates a seasonal vibe with the hydrangea flowers in the background. Notably, the fourth installment's first date visual featured Chizuru at the station.

Cast, staff, and the plot of Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4

Chizuru, as seen in the PV (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The fourth installment features the returning cast members, with Shun Horie as Kazuya, Aoi Yuki as Mami, Nao Toyama as Ruka, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru, Yu Serizawa as Mini, Rie Takahashi as Sumi, and others.

Kazuomi Koga directs the installment at TMS Entertainment, with Mitsutaka Hirota supervising the series composition. Kanna Hirayama is listed as the character designer, while Shintaro Sakai in charge of the photography direction. Yumiko Nakaba is listed as the editor, while Hyadain is the show's music composer.

Based on Reiji Miyajima's manga, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 4 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 168 and showcase the Hawaii Trip Arc in animated format. The upcoming installment will showcase memorable moments between Kazuya and Chizuru. At the same time, Mami, Ruka, and others will contribute to the series' intrigue.

