Kaiju No. 8 season 2 reveals first teaser PV and visuals at Anime Japan 2025

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 unveiled its first teaser trailer at Anime Japan 2025. The teaser trailer previewed the Defense Force's First Division Captain, Gen Narumi. In addition, the anime also revealed new Gen Narumi visuals and stills from the "Hoshina's Day Off" special episode.

Following the premiere of Kaiju No. 8 season 1, the anime announced an omnibus movie called Kaiju No.8: Mission Recon set to premiere on March 28 in Japan. The movie features a summary of the anime's first season and a special episode called "Hoshina's Day Off." After that, the anime is set to premiere its second season in July 2025.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 unveils teaser trailer featuring Gen Narumi

Kaiju No. 8 RED STAGE was presented by Masaya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino), Wataru Katou (Reno Ichikawa), Kengo Kawanishi (Soushirou Hoshino), and Kouki Uchiyama (Gen Narumi).

The Red Stage unveiled the first teaser trailer for Kaiju No. 8 season 2. The teaser trailer opened with Kafka Hibino's friends worried about him. After Isao Shinomiya tested him, Kafka was admitted to the hospital. Nevertheless, Reno Ichikawa was certain that Kafka would make a full recovery.

Following that, the teaser switched its focus to Isao Shinomiya as he planned on creating the most powerful division, led by Gen Narumi. However, unlike the Third Division Captain Mina Ashiro who seemed earnest, the First Division Captain seemed carefree as he didn't mind holing up in his room trying to reach Platinum Rank in a video game. Kikoru Shinomiya was being transferred under his leadership but had trouble mustering respect for him.

"I don't care about your manners, appearance, diligence, or grace. There's only one thing I ask. Prove your overwhelming strength." - Gen Narumi

After that, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 teaser switched to Isao Shinomiya as he transferred Kafka Hibino to the First Division. With that, the anime gave fans a glimpse of Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya's first mission under their new captain. This is when the anime hinted at why Gen Narumi was the First Division's Captain. As suggested by the teaser, he carried an altogether different aura around him when he was carrying out a mission.

With that, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 revealed two new visuals for Gen Narumi. The pink visual depicts the First Division Captain wielding his weapon, possibly to attack a kaiju. Meanwhile, in the blue visual, he is much more relaxed.

Lastly, the anime released some new stills from Kaiju No. 8's special episode "Hoshina's Day Off." The visuals show the Third Division members on their day off as they seemingly trail after their Vice-Captain Soushirou Hoshina. The anime also announced merchandise for the special episode.

