Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities unveils new key visual at Anime Japan 2025

Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities has unveiled a new key visual at Anime Japan 2025. The reveal happened during a special stage event commemorating the anime's 5th anniversary. Fans got a first look at the intense battle defining the next arc, with key characters locked in a heated showdown.

With high stakes and shifting alliances, this arc promises major twists. Tokyo Revengers continues to expand the interesting storyline and keep fans on the edge of their seats. With the key visual released, fans can expect more details about the project soon.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the manga.

Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities announced at Anime Japan 2025 with a new key visual

Manjiro Sano as seen in anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities was officially announced at Anime Japan 2025, the next installment in the anime series. The announcement was made on March 22 at a special stage event celebrating the 5th anniversary of the anime broadcast. The reveal came with the release of a new key visual, giving fans a preview of the fierce battle to come.

The key visual of Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities features a dramatic image—two closeup hands bloodied and interlocked in a tight grasp. The striking imagery is a sneak peek at what lies ahead for this story.

The new arc will bring intense battles and drama, setting the stage for one of Tokyo Revengers' most gripping storylines.The full staff of Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities is as follows per the latest available information as of this writing:

Hayashi Yuu (VA of Manjirou Sano)

Yuuji Shin (VA of Takemichi Hanagaki)

Shou Karino (VA of Chifuyu Matsuno)

Masaya Fukunishi (VA of Ken Ryuuguuji)

Hiroshi Kamei (Producer)

Shin Furukawa (Producer)

As part of the ongoing anime anniversary celebrations, a special celebration has been planned for June 22. The event is to commemorate the establishment of the Tokyo Manji Gang on June 19 and an appreciation of the loyal fan community.

The visitors can look forward to special content, behind-the-scenes information, and perhaps some additional reveals concerning the next arc.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities arc

Manjiro (Image via Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers: The Battle of Three Deities arc marks the beginning of the Final Arc. It follows Takemichi’s return to 2008 after a shocking encounter with Mikey in 2018. This time, he finds himself in a new era of gang conflicts. With Toman gone, three powerful factions now control the streets.

Takemichi has to fight through this dangerous landscape as he tries to rescue Mikey from a dark future. The arc brings intense fight scenes, realigning alliances, and dramatic stakes. As Takemichi confronts new foes, his determination is pushed to new heights. Prepare for intense battles and inner conflicts as the series sets up for its final climax.

