Anime Japan 2025 full schedule and what to expect

The Anime Japan 2025 full schedule for both days of the event suggests fans are in for an exciting convention. The event is set to begin in Tokyo, Japan, at the Tokyo Big Sight East Exhibition Halls 1-8 on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 9 AM JST through Sunday, March 23, at 5 PM JST. Several exciting series are set to appear at the convention, such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

New to the convention for Anime Japan 2025 is the White Stage, featuring several series on both event days. The most notable series it hosts in its inaugural year is the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc Special Stage. Even with the new stage being added, the convention is still packed full of anime's biggest household names of today and the medium's rising stars of tomorrow.

Anime Japan 2025: Day One schedule

The first day of Anime Japan 2025 has a significantly higher number of stages planned than the second day. This results in a more tightly packed schedule, especially with the addition of the White Stage and its events at times conflicting with those of the other three color stages. The full schedule for the convention's first day is as follows:

Time on 22/3 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2025 Red Stage Anime Japan 2025 Green Stage Anime Japan 2025 Blue Stage Anime Japan 2025 White Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30AM/8PM (21/3) Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Special Stage, 9:35-10:10 JST





10:00/01:00/6:30AM/9PM Demon Slayer Special Stage, 10:55-11:30 JST Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan Speial Stage, 10:15-10:50 JST Netflix Special Stage, 10:00-10:30 JST TV Anime Tokyo Revengers 5th Anniversary Special Stage, 10:30-11:00 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30AM/10PM

The Summer Hikaru Died Special Stage, 11:35-12:10 JST New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt Special Stage, 11:00-11:30 JST Maebashi Witches Special Stage, 11:30-12:00 JST 12:00/03:00/8:30AM/11PM Kaiju No. 8 Special Stage, 12:15-12:50 JST My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Special Stage, 12:55-13:30 JST Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You Special Stage, 12:00-12:30 JST I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Season 2 Special Stage, 12:30-13:00 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30AM/12AM (22/3) Oshi No Ko Special Stage, 13:35-14:10 JST

Me & Roboco Movie Special Stage, 13:20-13:50 JST



14:00/05:00/10:30AM/1AM My Hero Academia Final Season Plus Ultra Stage, 14:55-15:30 JST Blue Box Special Stage, 14:15-14:50 JST Gachiakuta Special Stage, 14:20-14:50 JST Kamitsubaki City Under Construction Special Stage, 14:50-15:20 JST 15:00/06:00/11:30AM/2AM

Disney’s Twisted Wonderland Mobile Game Special Stage, 15:35-16:10 JST Kowloon Generic Romance Special Talk Show, 15:20-15:50 JST Starblazers Yamato 50th Anniversary Stage, 15:50-16:20 JST 16:00/07:00/12:30PM/3AM HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle-, 16:15-16:50 JST

Summer Pockets Special Stage, 16:20-16:50 JST

17:00/08:00/1:30PM/4AM Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Special Stage, 17:50-18:25 JST Sakamoto Days Special Stage, 17:10-17:45 JST



18:00/09:00/2:30PM/5AM

Disney’s Twisted Wonderland Anime Special Stage, 18:30-19:05 JST



19:00/10:00/2:30PM/5AM One Piece Egghead Arc Special Stage, 19:10-19:45 JST







What to expect from the Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and One Piece Anime Japan 2025 stages

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes protagonist Koichi Haimawari competes with Deku and the mainline series on Anime Japan 2025's first day (Image via BONES)

The three most exciting and highly anticipated stages of Anime Japan 2025's first day are undoubtedly the Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, and One Piece stages. For Horikoshi's franchise, this applies to both stages it's represented in, one focusing on the final season of the mainline anime series and the other on the upcoming Vigilantes spinoff anime.

For the mainline anime series, confirmed cast members attending include Daiki Yamashita, Kenta Miyake, Koki Uchiyama, Akio Otsuka, and Hiroshi Kamiya. The description on the convention's website teases these hero and villain voice actors facing off on stage before their battle in the anime.

Fans can likewise expect some sort of live performance, as well as a talk show section, and potentially even some new promotional material for the final season.

For the Vigilantes anime, fans can expect what little information hasn't already been announced to be revealed, such as the anime's ending theme. This reveal will likely come with a new promotional video, one which should set up the series' antagonists. Cast members in attendance for this stage will be Shuichiro Umeda, Ikumi Hasegawa, Yasuhiro Mamiya, and Junichi Suwabe.

Meanwhile, the Demon Slayer stage will undoubtedly focus on the first movie in the Infinity Castle Arc trilogy. Cast in attendance will be Natsuki Hanae, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Reina Ueda, and Nobuhiko Okamoto.

Fans can expect a new trailer for the first film specifically, as well as information like the film's theme song to be revealed. Discussion from the cast regarding the movie's production is also likely.

Last but certainly not least, the One Piece stage will close out the first day in a timeslot that conflicts with no other. With the franchise already hosting its "NEWS 2" event on that same day, fans can expect some major reveals regarding the series' return with the Egghead Arc's second half.

With the anime's return date and time slot already revealed, fans can expect a new trailer and information such as new theme songs and more to be shared.

Other significant Anime Japan 2025 day one stage information

Blue Lock season 2 sadly seems to be the series' main focus at Anime Japan 2025 (Image via Eight Bit)

The Blue Lock Special Stage seems set to focus on the recently concluded second season of the series, which adapted the titular U-20 Arc. Likewise, the description for the stage on the Anime Japan 2025 website simply reads that the season will be discussed.

Confirmed cast members in attendance include Kazuki Ura, Koki Uchiyama, Tasuku Kaito, and Takahiro Sakurai. They'll likely discuss their excitement for and experiences in producing season 2.

However, the Special Stage for The Summer Hikaru Died anime series should be very revelatory and informative. The description even promises information that will be "unveiled for the first time at this stage," all but confirming new promotional material being shared.

A release date for the series will likely be revealed here. The confirmed cast in attendance includes Chiaki Kobayashi, Shuichiro Umeda, “and more,” per the stage's description on the event's website.

The Kaiju No. 8 Special Stage seems set to split focus between the upcoming compilation film and the second season of the mainline television anime series. While the former likely won't reveal any new information or promotional material, fans can expect significant information on the second season to be shared here. Confirmed cast members in attendance include Masaya Fukunishi, Wataru Kato, Kengo Kawanishi, and Koki Uchiyama.

The Oshi no Ko Special Stage promises to reveal "the latest information on [season 3]," suggesting a trailer or visual of some sort will be revealed here for the first time. While a release date is unlikely to be revealed, fans can expect significant information nevertheless. Confirmed cast members in attendance include Takeo Otsuka, Yurie Igoma, Megumi Han, Manaka Iwami, and Rumi Okubo.

Given that the anime's first season will end in Japan that day, the Sakamoto Days Special Stage will likely focus on setting up the second season, set to air in July 2025. The stage's description further supports this, promising to reveal "the latest information on the second season." Confirmed cast members in attendance include Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Ayane Sakura, and Natsuki Hanae.

The Gachiakuta Special Stage will likely focus primarily on the cast members of television anime series. The stage's description further supports this, teasing that the cast will be announced just before Anime Japan 2025 and that a "talk event featuring the main cast will be held."

While the cast in attendance isn't confirmable as of this article's writing, the stage's description says those voicing Rudo, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo will be in attendance.

As with past years, Anime Japan 2025's Netflix Special Stage will see several different anime series represented on the platform. Cast in attendance this year will be Arcane's Yu Kobayashi, Beastars' Chikahiro Kobayashi, the recently announced Moonrise's Chiaki Kobayashi and the My Melody character from the upcoming My Melody & Kuromi stop motion series. The stage promises to reveal information on upcoming titles and the platform's 2025 anime lineup.

Christening the White Stage at Anime Japan 2025 is the 5th-anniversary stage for the Tokyo Revengers anime series, the series' first appearance at the event in two years. While a new season is being produced, the stage's description suggests the focus will be on a talk session with the cast looking back on the anime's history. Confirmed cast members in attendance include Yuuki Shin, Yu Hayashi, Masaya Fukunishi, and Sho Karino.

Finally, the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, or Dainanaoji, Season 2 Special Stage promises to "provide the latest information on the second season" per its description. More likely than not, the first promotional video for the second season will be shared here, likely revealing at least one of the second season's theme songs. Confirmed cast members in attendance include Makoto Koichi, Manaka Iwami, and Minami Tsuda, with Neki Matsuzawa emceeing.

Anime Japan 2025: Day Two schedule

Chainsaw Man's Reze Arc film is one of the major highlights of Anime Japan 2025 Day 2 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Anime Japan 2025's second day is more packed than usual, thanks to the White Stage's debut, there's still significantly less going on than the first day. Despite this, fans can expect the second day to still feature some of the medium's most popular series, such as Chainsaw Man, Re:ZERO, and Jujutsu Kaisen. The full schedule for the convention's second day is as follows:

Time on 23/3 (JST/UTC/IST/EST) Anime Japan 2025 Red Stage Anime Japan 2025 Green Stage Anime Japan 2025 Blue Stage Anime Japan 2025 White Stage 9:00/00:00/5:30AM/8PM (22/3) Musical The Prince of Tennis 4th Season Special Stage, 9:35-10:10 JST





10:00/01:00/6:30AM/9PM Jujutsu Kaisen Special Stage, 10:25-11:00 JST Detective Conan x Yaiba Collaboration Stage, 10:15-10:50 JST The Shiunji Family Children Special Stage, 10:00-10:30 JST Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2 Special Stage, 10:30-11:00 JST 11:00/02:00/7:30AM/10PM

Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- Special Stage, 11:35-12:10 JST PIA TV Special Stage, 11:20-11:50 JST Summer Pockets Staff Talk Stage, 11:30-12:00 JST 12:00/03:00/8:30AM/11PM Fate/strange Fake TV Animation Special Stage, 12:15-12:50 JST Dr. Stone Special Stage, 12:55-13:30 JST From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Special Stage, 12:00-12:30 JST Raccoon Team Calcal Super Special Stage, 12:30-13:00 JST 13:00/04:00/9:30AM/12AM (2/33) The Apothecary Diaries Special Stage, 13:35-14:10 JST

20th Anniversary Animelo Summer Live 2025 KICKOFF Stage, 13:20-13:50 JST “Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty” Talk Show 14:00/05:00/10:30AM/1AM Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Special Stage, 14:55-15:30 JST Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Special Stage, 14:15-14:50 JST “Let’s Go Karaoke!” and “Captivated, by You” Special Stage 14:20-14:50 JST Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister Special Stage, 14:50-15:20 JST 15:00/06:00/11:30AM/2AM

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Special Stage, 15:35-16:10 JST Digimon 25th Anniversary Super Evolution Stage, 15:20-15:50 JST Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc Special Stage, 15:50-16:20 JST 16:00/07:00/12:30PM/3AM Gundam Series Special Stage, 16:15-16:50 JST

“Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” & “City The Animation” Special Stage, 16:20-16:50 JST



What to expect from the Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc and Re:ZERO season 3 Anime Japan 2025 stages

Without a doubt, the three standout stages of Anime Japan 2025's second day of events are the Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 Special Stages.

While Jujutsu Kaisen would be mentioned here, the stage's description specifies a focus on the upcoming compilation film. As a result, it seems unlikely that any information regarding the third season of television anime will be revealed here.

Likewise, MAPPA Studios' other hit television anime, Chainsaw Man, gets the chance to shine here with the promotion of its Reze Arc film. While the stage's description doesn't specify any major announcements, it's likely that a new trailer with a release window or date for the film will be revealed. Cast members Kikunosuke Toya, Tomori Kusunoki, and Maaya Uchida will be attending.

The Re:ZERO Special Stage also features no promises of new information. Instead, it is said to feature a review of the third season's events and highlights with main cast members. However, it's expected that fans will at least get confirmation of a fourth season's production here, given season 3's success. Currently, confirmed cast members in attendance include Yusuke Kobayashi, Rie Takahashi, Satomi Arai, Nobuhiko Okamoto, and more.

Other significant Anime Japan 2025 Day Two stage information

Jujutsu Kaisen seems set to focus on its past, and its past only at Anime Japan 2025 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As mentioned above, the Jujutsu Kaisen stage seems set to focus primarily on the upcoming compilation film for the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. The stage's description likewise claims its focus will be promoting the film's release, with no other teases made or series material mentioned. Currently, confirmed cast members in attendance include Junya Enoki, Yuichi Nakamura, Takahiro Sakurai, and Anna Nagase.

Conversely, Anime Japan 2025's The Apothecary Diaries Special Stage outwardly confirms it will discuss the second cour of the television anime adaptation's second season. Cast members in attendance will both review the first cour's events and discuss what to expect from the upcoming second cour. Currently, confirmed cast members in attendance include Aoi Yuki, Takeo Otsuka, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kenji Akabane, and Tatsumaru Tachibana.

Dr. Stone's Anime Japan 2025 Special Stage, meanwhile, is set to focus on reflection of the first cour of the anime's final season only given its description. Those members of the cast in attendance will look back on the story and discuss the exciting conclusion to the first cour, which will air the week after. Currently, confirmed cast members in attendance include Yusuke Kobayashi, Kengo Kawanishi, and Ryota Suzuki.

One Special Stage that will exclusively look to the future is the Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- stage, with the series set to begin airing in April 2025. The stage's description promises a presentation of "the latest information with the main cast members." Currently, confirmed cast members in attendance include Daisuke Ono, Hiroki Tochi, Yuki Kaji, Emiri Kato, and Takuma Terashima, with Neki Matsuzawa emceeing.

Finally, the Special Stage for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime film offers little information on what will be covered given that it's sharing time with CITY THE ANIMATION. However, fans can expect the cast to discuss the upcoming film and its events, as well as their experiences producing it. Currently, confirmed cast members in attendance include Maria Naganawa, Mutsumi Tamura, and Yuki Kawahara.

