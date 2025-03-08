Ufotable showcases MLB players' Breathing Techniques in a Demon Slayer collab

Demon Slayer is once again a topic of discussion among animanga fans. However, the reason for this discussion may surprise audiences since it involves the MLB. The Major League Baseball has collaborated with the animanga series, coming as a pleasant shock to netizens.

However, anime and manga fans have had a field day as they rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter) in numbers to give their opinions on the same. The original video was posted by MLB's official account on 6 March 2025, and there was a considerable emphasis on Shohei Ohtani. Let's look at why Demon Slayer fans celebrated this and what they thought about the collaboration.

Why did fans react to the Demon Slayer X MLB collaboration?

Demon Slayer fans were elated to know that their favorite anime was recognized by one of the biggest sporting organizations in the world. Baseball is one of the most popular sports in Japan, and people in the country religiously follow the MLB. Considered the most entertaining baseball league in the world, the video has some of the greatest players to have graced this sport, including one of Japan's own, Shohei Ohtani.

The collaboration featured some of the biggest names, and Ufotable animated the entire clip. Furthermore, fans heard Sakonji Urokodaki in the commentary box. He spoke in Japanese and discussed how breathing is one of the most fundamental aspects of all movements. There were clear references to the anime series, and fans saw snippets of Tanjiro performing the Hinokami Kagura.

Towards the end of the video, audiences witnessed Shohei Ohtani hitting a home run. The animation studio even created a separate Breathing Technique for him and provided particle animation for the same. Therefore, Demon Slayer fans were pleased and applauded Ufotable for the animated clip, making it a huge success.

How fans reacted to the animated clip?

"The best trailer for an anime collab I have ever watched 10/10", said one fan

"This legit make you want to watch a baseball anime with breathing technics", said another

As can be seen from the reactions, fans loved the idea of combining baseball and the Breathing Techniques. The animation was smooth and commendable, a feat Ufotable is known for. Some fans also stated their interest in watching a baseball-inspired anime series with particle effects and animation of this quality.

"Love how MLB blends cultures through anime! It's a beautiful nod to the power of storytelling across mediums", said one fan

"Op x lakers was pretty sick", said another

Fans also spoke about the collaboration between the LA Lakers and One Piece. This was another collaboration between a sporting organization and an anime that fans enjoyed watching.

Conclusion

Fans of the sport and fans of the anime series came together and welcomed the Demon Slayer X MLB collaboration. It catered to a group that enjoyed baseball while also including a group that looked up to their favorite anime characters. Fans would love to see more such collaborations in the future.

