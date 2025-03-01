Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- anime confirms April 2025 release date and more

Saturday, March 1, 2025 saw the Zatsu Tabi -That’s Journey- anime series reveal its official release date of Monday, April 7, 2025 in a new promotional video for the series. This promotional video also revealed additional cast members joining the anime series. A new key visual for the anime series was also revealed alongside this information and the promotional video.

While the Zatsu Tabi -That’s Journey- anime has confirmed its domestic Japanese television release information, the anime has yet to confirm its international streaming availability. Fans can expect clarification on this matter in the coming weeks prior to the television anime series’ imminently arriving April 2025 premiere.

Zatsu Tabi -That’s Journey- anime casts voice of Attack on Titan’s Sasha Braus

As mentioned above, the Zatsu Tabi -That’s Journey- anime is set to premiere in Japan on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 10PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on the AT-X channel. The series will also run on Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV at the same or later times. As of this article’s writing, neither the anime’s domestic Japanese streaming information, nor international availability has been shared. Fans can expect this information to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The anime’s newly announced cast members include Yu Kobayashi as Yoshimoto, and Hitoshi Kubota as Narrator. Kubota’s credits are mainly as a narrator for other anime series, while Kobayashi is likely best otherwise known as the voice of Attack on Titan’s Sasha Braus. Other notable roles of Kobayashi’s include Gintama’s Ayame “Sacchan” Sarutobi, Black Clover’s Charlotte Roselei, and more.

The pair join previously announced Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- anime starring cast members Hika Tsukishiro as Chika Suzugamori, Sayumi Suzushiro as Koyomi Hasunuma, Sae Hiratsuka as Yui Unoki, Satomi Sato as Fuyune Kojiya, and Yoko Hikasa as Riri Tenkubashi. Kojiya is described as a senior manga artist whom Chika resspects as a mentor, with Tenkubashi being described as Kojiya’s friend who is also a manga artist.

Masaharu Watanabe is directing the anime at Makaria studios, with Yoshiko Nakamura in charge of the series scripts, and rere designing the characters. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music for the anime series. Musical duo harmoe performs the opening theme song “Tabi Sshiyo! don’t you?,” or “Let;s Go on a Trip! don’t you?”, while Sizuk performs the ending theme song “bookmarks.” Additional staff includes:

Chief Animation Director: rere

Prop Design: Chisato Nakata, Ayako Ōki

Costume Design: Nanami Hakoda

Cooking Animation: Ayako Ōki

Art Setting: Emi Kesamaru

Art Director: Kana Arai

Color Design: Kazuko Kikuchi (Wish)

3DCG Director: Hiroaki Yanagisawa

Compositing Director of Photography: Ayumi Itakura (Cyan)

Editing: Kentarō Tsubone

Sound Director: Yayoi Tateishi

Sound Effects: Yuka Kazama

Music Production: Kadokawa

The Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey- anime will serve as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kenta Ishizaka’s original manga of the same name. The manga began in March 2019 in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Maoh magazine, where it is still ongoing today with regular serialization.

