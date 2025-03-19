New Yaiba anime casts voice of Frieren's Fern and more

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 saw the new television Yaiba anime series announce several new cast members for the series and the characters they’ll be playing in the readaptation. The most notable of these castings is undoubtedly Kana Ichinose, whose most recognizable role is likely as the voice of Fern in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

While no news for the Yaiba anime was shared beyond the additional cast members, there also isn’t much about the series which wasn’t revealed prior to this latest news. Virtually the only significant piece of information fans don’t already have is the anime’s ending theme song, with even international streaming information already confirmed.

New Yaiba anime adds several cast members just weeks before April 2025 premiere

The aforementioned Kana Ichinose will be playing Namako Otoko (Mr. Sea Cucumber) in the upcoming series. Other new cast members include Atsushi Miyauchi as Raizo Mine, Rina Sato as Shizuka Mine, Kimiko Saito as Fuji Mine, Takeharu Onishi as Gerozaemon Geroda, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Kumo Otoko (Mr. Spider), and Go Inoue as Saski Kojiro. As of this article’s writing, these seem to be the official character name romanizations and translations.

While Ichinose is the most notable new cast member for her aforementioned role as Fern in the Frieren anime, the other cast members also have significant credits. Respectively, the others are likely best known as One Piece’s Vinsmoke Niji, Bleach’s Senjumaru Shutara, Death Note’s Rem, Gintama’s Murata Tetsuya, Haikyu!!’s Yusuke Takinoue, and My Hero Academia’s Chizome Akaguro/Hero Killer Stain. They join previously announced starring cast members:

Minami Takayama as Yaiba Kurogane

Manaka Iwami as Sayaka Mine

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Takeshi Onimaru

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kenjūrō Kurogane

Junichi Suwabe as Musashi Miyamoto

Isshin Chiba as Kagetora

Kōsuke Echigoya as Shonosuke

Expand Tweet

The new Yaiba anime will premiere on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM Japanese Standard Time on YTV, NTV, and affiliate stations. The anime, which adapts mangaka Gosho Aoyama’s original series, will air in the time slot directly preceding the adaptation of Aoyama’s household name Detective Conan manga series. The anime will stream on Netflix in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, and will also be available on Hulu in the United States.

Takehiro Hasui is directing the series at Wit Studio, with Touko Machida in charge of series scripts, and Yoshimichi Kameda serving as character designer and chief animation director. Takeshi Maename is the sub-character designer and main animator, with Yutaka Yamada and Yoshiaki Dewa composing the music. Haru Yamada is the sound director, and finally, Maiko Okada is the animation producer.

As mentioned above, the anime’s ending theme song has yet to be revealed. However, the anime’s opening theme song was previously revealed as “Blade,” which will be performed by Blue Encount.

