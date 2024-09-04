Yaiba anime by WIT Studio confirmed with PV

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the official staff ended a countdown to stream the teaser promotional video for the Yaiba anime. According to the short clip, WIT Studio is in charge of the anime's production. Along with this announcement, the official staff revealed the main cast and staff for the series. A key visual featuring the titular hero has also been unveiled.

Yaiba anime serves as an adaptation of Gosho Aoyama's titular manga series. Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday serialized the manga from 1988 to 1993 and published 24 tankobon volumes. The upcoming anime will be the second adaption, following the 52-episode anime series, which aired from 1993 to 1994 in Japan.

Yaiba anime confirms cast, staff, and production studio with PV and visual

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Yaiba anime shared the first promotional video on Wednesday, September 1, 2024, to reveal the production details regarding the anime. According to the short clip, the TV anime will be produced by Wit Studio, the esteemed studio behind many hit titles, like Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-, Attack on Titan (season 1-3), and others.

Notably, the PV highlights the main characters from the Yaiba anime in modern animation quality. The short video displays the titular hero in action as he wields his blade and announces his presence. Even though the PV is only 30 seconds long, it showcases WIT Studio's animation prowess.

At the same time, the PV previews the character voices of Yaiba Kurogane, Sayaka Mine, and Takeshi Onimaru. Minami Takayama reprises her role as the lead hero in the anime, while Manaka Iwami voices Sayaka Mine. Yoshimasha Hosoya stars in this Samurai anime as Takeshi Onimaru.

key visual for the Yaiba anime (Image via WIT Studio)

The official staff has unveiled a key visual for the Yaiba anime, which shows the titular hero wielding his blade. The illustration also depicts the anime's official logo.

Takahiro Hasui, noted for his contributions to Mob Psycho 100 and My Hero Academia, handles the directorial duties at WIT Studios, with Toko Machida supervising the scripts.

Yoshimichi Kameda is credited as the character designer & chief animation director, along with Takeshi Maenami as the sub-character designer & main animator. Yutaka Yamada and Yoshiaki Dewa are the music composer, with Haru Yamada as the sound director. Maiko Okada has joined the anime as the producer of this anime.

Comments from the anime's production team have arrived on the anime's official website, where they revealed their thoughts regarding the adaptation. Hasui-san feels a powerful staff has been assembled to work on the adaptation, so he urges fans to look forward to the series. Likewise, Kameda-san is honored to be part of the franchise.

Based on the Detective Conan author, Gosho Aoyama's manga, the anime follows the titular Samurai, Yaiba Kurogane, who returns to Japan after a long training with his father in the jungle. He encounters Takeshi Onimaru, his rival, and engages in combat with him. The Samurai embarks on an enthralling adventure when his rival acquires the legendary Demon Blade.

