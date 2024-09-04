I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students anime confirms January 2025 release with PV

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students anime, based on Kosuke Uenami's fantasy light novel series, has been green-lit for production on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, via a teaser promotional video and visual. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere in January 2025, i.e., in Winter 2025, with consecutive cours.

Information regarding the anime's main cast and staff has also been revealed. Notably, Kodansha's K Lanove Bunko publishes light novels. Kosuke Uenami-san's light novel also has a manga adaptation, with Yuuri's illustrations, which is serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket. BN Pictures is in charge of the anime adaptation.

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students anime's PV and visual confirm the January 2025 release window

On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the official staff announced the production of I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students anime (fully titled I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths), with a teaser PV and visual. The anime will broadcast on 30 Nippon TV-affiliated channels for two consecutive cours, starting January 2025.

However, an exact release date hasn't been disclosed yet. The teaser PV highlights the main hero, Yuke Feldio, who abandons his A-rank party after being mocked by his peers for years. By a stroke of luck, he finds an all-girls party, that includes his former students. The promotional video shows Yuke commencing a fantastical adventure with his new party.

The teaser visual for the anime (Image via BN Pictures)

The short clip previews the character voices of Yuke, Marina, and other primary characters. Hiromu Mineta (voice actor of Yatora from Blue Period) stars as Yuke Feldio, the red mage & the protagonist, while Hana Inami voices Yuke's former student, Marina, the sword mage.

Natsumi Kawaida has joined the voice cast as Silk, the elemental ranger and Yuke's former student, while Nene Hieda lends her voice to Rain, the priestess mage.

Aside from the PV, the official staff has unveiled a key visual for the I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students anime. The illustration features Yuke, Marina, Silk, and Rain, lying on a luscious green field. The visual confirms the anime's January 2025 release window.

Katsumi Ono, renowned for his contributions to Skeleton Knight in Another World anime, directs the fantasy anime at BN Pictures Studios, with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as the series composer.

Masakazu Yamazaki handles the character designs, and he's also one of the chief animation directors along with Yumiko Hara, Akira Takahashi, and Ippei Ichi. Go Sakabe composes the series music.

Based on Kosuke Uenami (author) and Super Zombie's (illustrator) light novel series, I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students anime is set to follow the story of Yuke Feldio, a red mage and an alchemist, who joins an all-girls party after leaving his A-rank party after being constantly mocked by his peers.

