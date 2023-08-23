Is Skeleton Knight in Another World an Overlord rip-off? Explained 

Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlord and Arc the Skeleton Knight from Skeleton Knight in Another World have attracted the attention of anime fans, all for the wrong reasons. Although they are both skeleton protagonists in an alternative reality, they differ significantly from one another when examined more closely.

Aside from their nearly similar appearances, the two characters and their worldviews are uniquely influenced by their classes, combat techniques, roleplay, and world origins, and hence distinct from one another. Fans are curious to explore the fascinating worlds of these two anime series and how they revitalize the isekai subgenre while remaining faithful to their own stories.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for all the anime Overlord and Skeleton Knight in Another World and the character fates mentioned therein.

Why Overlord Is Very Different From Skeleton Knight in Another World

MMORPG users Ainz Ooal Gown and Arc both succeeded in entering another reality that resembled the game they were playing. One of the most striking parallels between Overlord and Skeleton Knight in Another World is the classic trope known as an isekai, a popular trend among anime writers at this moment.

The protagonists of Overlord and Skeleton Knight in Another World are both skeletons and have overpowered abilities. However, the similarities between the two end here. Ainz and Arc's respective classes, favored styles of fighting, and roleplaying styles are where they diverge.

Comparing Powers And Battle Class

The main character of Overlord, Ainz Ooal Gown, is a mysterious and potent entity. Although he is a skeleton, his class is more like that of an advanced lich who is skilled in magic. His mastery of magic makes it possible for him to control a wide variety of long-range and area-of-effect spells, making him a powerful wizard in his Isekai world.

The Skeleton Knight from Skeleton Knight in Another World, Arc, gives the skeleton protagonist archetype a new depth. His combat style is melee-focused due to his status as a Holy Knight. The flexibility of Arc is demonstrated by his magical skills, which include spells like healing and fireball. Both Ainz and Arc are formidable and overpowered characters, but their powers and battle classes are different.

Comparing roles in their respective stories

Because of his lone-wolf gaming background, Ainz takes on the persona of a ruthless villain in his roleplay. His shocking contrast to his sincere friendliness frequently results in circumstances that are amusing because of his tsundere-like nature.

With a background steeped in unfairness and greed on Earth, Ainz's unique experience adds substance to his quest for dominance. On his Earth, the wealthy were in charge of everything, while the less fortunate suffered. He differs significantly from the cheerful Arc in this fundamental way.

In contrast to Ainz, Arc adopts a cheery demeanor and strives to improve the world. Arc's commitment to bringing about good change is shown by this striking contrast with Ainz's strategy, which is clear from the first episode of the series. He is a laid-back person who loves to reference movies. Arc also loves to travel and try different types of food.

Origin stories of Arc and Ainz

In the year 2138, Momonga was Suzuki Satoru, a human player in YGGDRASIL, before transforming into Ainz Ooal Gown in the fantasy world. Back in his world, he was desensitized to witnessing orphan corpses and donned protection gear owing to the hazardous air outside. He lost his mother due to overwork and lacked fatherly love. Suzuki was a lonely salaryman whose major passions in life were YGGDRASIL and his guild.

The only thing that is known about Arc's life in Skeleton Knight in Another World prior to his being transported to the fantasy realm as Skeleton Knight is that he was a gamer who fell asleep while playing an MMORPG game. By adhering to the anime's storyline and Arc's behavior, we may assume that he did not have a tragic background like Ainz and that he was most likely an otaku who was transported to the fantasy world. The fact that they were both Isekied is the sole similarity between their backgrounds.

In conclusion

Despite having skeletal protagonists and an isekai concept in common, Overlord and Skeleton Knight in Another World stand out as unique stories. The creative and adaptable qualities of the subgenre are shown by Ainz Ooal Gown and Arc, who each carve their own paths in the strange worlds they live in.

