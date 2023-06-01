Overlord manga's 1st part ends, no news on 2nd part

A favorite isekai series of many, the Overlord series has been the most popular anime, manga, and light novel series of the past decade. Unique for its approach in how it deals with the motivations of the protagonist and overall setting, the series is widely regarded as a hallmark of the genre.

The Overlord series was first released as an original light novel by Kugane Maruyama in 2010, eventually being published by Kadokawa’s Enterbrain imprint in 2012. This version came with illustrations by so-bin as well. In North America, Yen Press publishes the novel series, which is scheduled to finish up the plot in its 18th volume, with the 16th being the most recent release.

Author Satoshi Oshio and illustrator Hugin Miyama adapted the Overlord series into a manga, which has been serialized since November 2014. With the release of the July issue of Kadokawa’s Monthly Comp Ace magazine, a potentially impactful piece of news related to the series continuity has been announced.

Overlord manga announced as ending first part, but no release information on second part shared

The July issue of Kadokawa’s Monthly Comp Ace magazine published the final chapter of the Overlord manga adaptation’s first part on May 25. Having just released the 18th volume on the aforementioned date, the 19th is suspected to take readers to the end of the first part. While the news is exciting, there was unfortunately a lack of information on the second part’s release.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, this could signal that the manga’s team is about to take a break for a variety of reasons. The most likely would be waiting to see how the original light novel series ends before progressing the manga adaptation’s story. This would most likely be to the effect of sticking with a consistent canonical ending for the series rather than having multiple different ones.

On the other hand, if Miyama and Oshio do intend (and have permission from Maruyama) to come up with their own, original conclusion, they might be planning this out. In other words, rather than diving right into the second part and figuring it out along the way, the pair wants to meticulously plan out their next steps in the series’ second part.

The series is set in the year 2138 where virtual reality gaming is a booming industry. A popular game called Yggdrasil is quietly shut down one day, but protagonist Momonga decides not to log out. Realizing he can’t leave, Momonga is transformed into the image of a skeleton as the world’s most powerful wizard.

As Overlord progresses and Momonga stays in-game, adopting the name Ainz Ooal Gown, he realizes that non-player characters begin to feel emotions and develop personalities. With no family, friends, or place in society to look forward to in real life, Momonga finds a new purpose in taking over the game's new universe.

