10 best anime to watch if you like Blue Period

Released in 2021, Blue Period quickly became a fan-favorite anime for its relatable characters and storyline depicting the struggles of becoming an artist. Viewers connected with protagonist Yatora Yaguchi's journey to find his passion through discovering the world of art.

For those who enjoyed following Yatora's growth as an artist in the series, this list will take a look at 10 other anime like Blue Period. Like the latter, the anime on this list also showcase the dedication and personal journeys of the protagonists while pursuing their creative dreams.

Top 10 anime recommendations for Blue Period enthusiasts

1) Bakuman

Bakuman (Image via J.C.Staff)

Much like Blue Period's focus on fine art, Bakuman gives viewers an inside look at the dedication and challenges faced by manga artists. It follows childhood friends Moritaka Mashiro and Akito Takagi as they team up to become professional manga creators.

Throughout three seasons, Moritaka and Akito grow from amateur students to seasoned artists. They encounter creative blocks, challenges meeting deadlines, and criticism that forces them to improve their skills. Their journey from wide-eyed teenagers to successful manga artists is inspiring.

2) Shirobako

Shirobako (Image via P.A. Works)

For those who enjoyed Blue Period's behind-the-scenes look at the art world, Shirobako offers a similar peek into the hectic daily life of anime production. The series mainly follows Aoi Miyamori's career after she graduates and achieves her goal of working for an animation studio.

Much of the drama comes from the daily fires Aoi and her colleagues work desperately to put out. From production delays to troublesome staff members, Shirobako showcases the passion and teamwork needed to create an anime series. Like the artists in the Blue Period, the characters demonstrate working hard for their creative dreams.

3) Kids on the Slope

Kids on the Slope (Image via MAPPA)

With its high school setting and focus on art students, Kids on the Slope has strong Blue Period vibes. The story follows classical piano player Kaoru Nishimi as he befriends jazz musician Sentaro Kawabuchi.

Through their friendship, the series explores two teens discovering inspiration through music instead of traditional art. Like Yatora, Kaoru faces family pressure, self-doubt, and the need to find his creative path.

Viewers who connected with Yatora's character development will likely connect with Kaoru's emotional coming-of-age story as well. The beautiful jazz music is an added bonus in the anime.

4) Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Few anime capture the range of human emotions as beautifully as Your Lie in April. The show revolves around middle school pianist Kousei Arima, a former child prodigy struggling with depression and inability to hear his own music after his abusive mother's death.

He soon meets free-spirited violinist Kaori Miyazono, who helps Kousei rediscover his love for music. Those who enjoyed Blue Period's emotional storyline will connect with Kousei's heart-wrenching personal growth. With vivid colors and a musical soundtrack, Your Lie in April takes audiences on an inspirational ride.

5) Smile Down the Runway

Smile Down the Runway (Image via Ezόla)

While Blue Period shines a spotlight on fine artists, Smile Down the Runway explores the world of fashion design. The show centers on two determined teenagers chasing their dreams of becoming professional models and designers.

Like Yatora, protagonists Chiyuki Fujito and Ikuto Tsumura face obstacles related to money, connections, and self-confidence in their career paths. Despite the challenges, they demonstrate the same strong work ethic and dedication as the artists striving to improve their skills in Blue Period. Overall, the series delivers motivating messages about persevering for one's dreams.

6) Ascendance of a Bookworm

Ascendance of a Bookworm (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

While entirely different in setting, Ascendance of a Bookworm’s protagonist shares some similarities with Yatora from Blue Period. The show follows book-loving Urano, who dies and reincarnates as Main, the daughter of a poor soldier.

Despite lacking money for art supplies like Yatora initially struggles with, Main demonstrates the same creativity and perseverance. She utilizes all resources available to achieve her goal of making and selling books.

Viewers see Main grow from a powerless child to a successful merchant through hard work. Like Yatora, she does not let difficult circumstances stop her from pursuing her passion. Their resourceful and dedicated attitudes are inspiring.

7) Wave, Listen to Me!

Wave, Listen to Me! (Image via Sunrise)

Though a less traditional artistic pursuit, protagonist Minare Koda's journey to becoming a radio show host in Wave, Listen to Me! contains similarities to Yatora's artist origin story.

After a breakup, Minare drunkenly vents her feelings on a radio station booth, leading to a job offer from the eccentric manager. Despite lacking experience, Minare displays natural talent and dedication to improving her radio skills. This is similar to Yatora's rapid artistic growth through practice in the Blue Period.

Viewers will enjoy watching her evolve into a more confident, outspoken professional. The show also balances comedy with emotional drama.

8) Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! (Image via Science SARU)

For those who love Blue Period’s fun exploration of artistic passion, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! offers a quirky adventure about young creators chasing big dreams.

When Midori Asakusa encounters Tsubame Mizusaki, an aspiring model, they decide to combine Midori’s knack for worldbuilding and animation with Tsubame’s visual skills to create their own anime. Their ambitious, creative spirits parallel Yatora and his classmates’ enthusiasm and dedication to improving as artists.

However, unlike Blue Period’s heavier emotional tones, this show maintains a lighthearted energy focused on the joy of artistic collaboration. The characters remind viewers creativity should be fun!

9) Honey and Clover

Honey and Clover (Image via J.C.Staff)

José Campus' Honey and Clover packs an emotional punch many Blue Period fans will appreciate. Set at an art college in Tokyo, it explores students discovering themselves and chasing artistic dreams ranging from sculpture to graphic design.

Protagonist Yūta Takemoto faces difficulties determining his path beyond art school, unsure which creative field fulfills him. His journey parallels Yatora’s artistic self-discovery in the Blue Period.

The series balances comedic moments with bittersweet life lessons about change and finding satisfaction. Viewers experience moving coming-of-age stories about young adults navigating work, love, and the future.

10) Nodame Cantabile

Nodame Cantabile (Image via J.C.Staff)

Classical music aficionados will enjoy Nodame Cantabile’s blend of comedy, romance, and captivating music performances. Protagonist Shinichi Chiaki dreams of becoming a conductor overseas. By chance, he meets gifted yet sloppy pianist Megumi “Nodame” Noda.

Though vastly different in personality, the pair share a passion that helps them push each other to improve their musical abilities. Like the determined, hardworking artists of the Blue Period, Shinichi and Nodame inspire viewers while demonstrating drive and discipline can help achieve creative dreams.

Audiences will enjoy the beautiful classical pieces accompanying their heartwarming journey.

Conclusion

Blue Period moved audiences with its relatable characters chasing artistic dreams despite life’s obstacles. Fans who connected with the show’s emotional storytelling can check out the anime on this list. They similarly explore the dedication and personal growth involved with discovering one’s creative passion, whether through visual arts, music, writing, or other pursuits.

