Mashin Sozoden Wataru anime announces January 2025 premiere and more with PV and visual

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, the official staff shared a promotional video and visual to confirm that the new Mashin Sozoden Wataru anime will premiere in January 2025, i.e., in Winter 2025. Along with this announcement, details regarding the show's main staff and cast members are disclosed.

Mashin Sozoden Wataru serves as a spin-off to the Mashin Eiyuuden Wataru franchise. The official staff green-lit the anime during the franchise's 35th Thanksgiving event in January 2024.

The original anime produced by Studio Sunrise premiered in 1988 and ran for 45 episodes. It was followed by a sequel, which released 46 episodes from 1990 to 1991. The franchise also released a 51-episode remake from October 1997 to September 1998.

Mashin Sozoden Wataru anime's trailer and visual confirm the January 2025 release window

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the new Mashin Sozoden Wataru anime shared a new promotional video and visual on Thursday, August 29, 2024, to confirm January 2025 as the show's release window. According to the announcement, the mecha anime will premiere on six TV Tokyo-affiliated channels in Japan.

The latest trailer for the Mashin Sozoden Wataru anime shows Wataru Hoshibe, the Ryutuber, fighting against evil in a parallel world of floating blocks. He maneuvers the mecha, Ryujinmaru to decimate his opponents.

Besides Hoshibe, the promotional video features Kakeru Amabe, Ofurain, Maro, and others. Likewise, the teaser visual depicts Hoshibe, Kakeru, Maro, Ryunyun, Uzume, Ofurain, and other important characters from the anime.

The key visual for the Mashin Sozoden Wataru anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Details regarding the main cast members have arrived. Mutsumi Tamura stars as Hoshibe Wataru, while Atsumi Tanezaki plays the role of Kakeru Amabe. Megu Umezawa voices Maro, while Rie Kugimiya plays RyunRyun.

Other voice actors include Katsuyuki Konishi as Ofurain and Tomokazu Sugita as Ryunjinmaru. The anime's official staff shared visuals for the Mashin characters, like Kirinmaru, Tenshomaru, Fujinmaru, Jugomaru, and Ryujinmaru.

Yumi Kamakura directs the series at Bandai Namco Pictures, with Yoichi Kato supervising the scripts. Yoshinori Yumoto and Mayuko Nakano are in charge of the character designs. Bandai Namco Filmworks and TV Tokyo are in charge of the show's production.

Kyoryu Kuramo and Studio GS are enlisted for the Mashin design, while Masami Hayashi and Norifumi Nakamura are the art directors. Akiko Shibata handles the duties of color designer, and Shinpei Nagashima is the CG director. Naoki Watanabe is the editor, while Sadayoshi Fujino is the sound director.

Notably, the staff revealed that the new Mashin Sozoden Wataru anime will receive a manga adaptation, which will be serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic on December 13, 2024.

The mecha anime follows the story of Hoshibe Wataru, who embarks on a mission to protect the world of Sokaizan. He observes the presence of evil in this parallel region, where Ryujinmaru's powers are sealed. Together with his friends, Wataru commences a new journey.

