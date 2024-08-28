The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime reveals and previews opening theme song in new PV

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 saw The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime television series begin streaming a new promotional video which revealed and previewed the opening theme song. Fittingly, the anime’s opening theme will simply be titled “Ao,” or “Blue,” and performed by Japanese rock band Spyair (stylized in all caps).

The new promotional video for The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime likewise primarily focused on revealing the opening theme, beginning with a shot of the band’s name as the song began. This led into animation sketch drafts of various scenes from the series, seemingly not revealing any new footage of significance as a result.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime confirms opening theme song artist ahead of October 2024 premiere

Expand Tweet

Trending

While there wasn’t any additional info revealed about The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime in the latest promotional video, it does mark just how close the series is to its premiere. Essentially all that remains to be revealed for the anime prior to its premiere on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 5:30 PM JST, is the ending theme song.

Shuichiro Umeda stars as protagonist Nio, with Yohei Azakami as Hijikata Toshizo, Kensho Ono as Okita Soji, Chiaki Kobayashi as Saito Hajime, Shun Horie as Tanaka Taro, Ryota Takeuchi as Serizawa Kamo, and Tomokazu Sugita as Kondo Isami. It is expected that additional cast, particularly for antagonistic characters, will be revealed as the first season progresses through its story.

Expand Tweet

The anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tsuyoshi Yasuda’s original manga series of the same name. The series began in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in October 2021, and is still ongoing there today. Yasuda’s DAYS soccer manga previously received a television anime in 2016 (and five OVAs in 2017 and 208), as did his Over Drive manga in 2009.

As of this article’s writing, the manga has been collected into 14 compilation volumes currently released in Japan. Of these 14, three have been translated into English, with a fourth set to release in English on February 25, 2025. Kodansha USA Publishing licenses the manga in English and describes it as follows:

“Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history."

It further continues:

"This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of Days shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!”

Kumiko Habara is directing the anime series at Maho FIlm studios, with Kenta Ihara in charge of the series scripts. Yuko Oba and Miyako Nishida are designing the characters for the anime adaptation, with Yoshiki Kameyama serving as the sound director. Lastly, Yuki Hayashi is composing the music for the television anime series.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback