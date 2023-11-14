Attack on Titan's Floch Forster joins The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime cast

Tuesday, November 14, 2023, saw the official website for The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime series announce a new cast member, one known for voicing Attack on Titan’s Floch Forster. The announcement also came alongside a character's visual release, which featured both the new cast member and the character they’re set to play.

While information on The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime is relatively sparse at the time of this article’s writing, significant announcements are set to come in the month of December 2023. According to the official website, four new cast members for the series will be announced in the coming month, one being revealed for each calendar week.

The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime serves as the official television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Tsuyoshi Yasuda’s popular original manga series of the same name. The series first launched in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in October 2021 and is still regularly serialized in the publication at the time of this article’s writing.

Bungo Stray Dogs' Ryunosuke Akutagawa set to play Okita Soji in The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime

As mentioned above, Kensho Ono, the voice of Attack on Titan’s Floch and Bungo Stray Dogs’ Akutagawa among others, is set to join the cast of The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime series. Per the anime’s official website, Ono will voice Okita Soji of the Shinsengumi. A key visual released alongside the announcement features both Ono and his character, Soji.

The announcement of the starring cast members Shuicihiro Umeda, who voices the series’ protagonist Nio, and Yohei Azakami, who plays Hijikata Toshizo, also came following. As mentioned above, four new cast members are set to be announced for the series in December 2023, with the intent apparently being to announce one new member each week.

Kumiko Habara is set to direct the anime series at Maho Film Studios. Kenta Ihara is in charge of the series scripts, while Yuko Oba and Miyako Nishida are designing the characters for the series.

Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director, and Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. The anime’s opening and ending theme songs and/or artists have yet to be announced at the time of this article’s writing but should be revealed relatively soon.

Kodansha USA Publishing licenses the manga for English publication and describes the story as follows:

"Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history.

This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of DAYS shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!"

