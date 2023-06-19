My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 anime unveils new PV and cast

One of the most highly anticipated isekai series of the Summer 2023 lineup is the television anime adaptation of the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 light novel series. Originally written by Nazuna Miki and Subachi, the series has been published generally since February 2017, garnering a large following amongst fans of the genre at that time.

With the summer 2023 anime season set to begin soon, fans are excited to learn anything they can about the upcoming adaptation. While not a lot of information about the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 anime has been released, the latest batch of news has fans truly excited.

The official website for the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 television anime adaptation released the title's second promotional video on Monday, June 19, 2023. The clip included information on the opening theme song for the series and two additional cast members. It also confirmed the Saturday, July 8, 2023 premiere date of the anime.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 PV reconfirms July 8 premiere, shares new information

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 anime was shared via the adaptation's official website on Monday, June 19. Most significantly, fans learned that Nora from the Konya, Ano Machi Kara music group is performing the series' opening theme, entitled Chase Me. The latest promotional video includes a preview of the song.

The new cast members announced include Saori Onishi as Celeste and Kanon Takao as Alice Wonderland. The previously announced voice actors include Kaito Ishikawa as Ryota Sato, Rin Kusumi as Emily Brown, Marika Kono as Eve Callusleader, and Mai Fuchigami as Erza Monsoon.

The series is set to premiere on Saturday, July 8, 2023, on Tokyo MX and BS NTV. It will also air on AT-X on Sunday, July 9. Crunchyroll will stream the anime series internationally as it airs weekly in Japan. Yuji Yanase is directing the series at animation studio MAHO FILM, with Yuka Yamada in charge of series composition.

The series focuses on Ryota Sato, who is unexpectedly transported into another world and nearly attacked by the young Emily Brown. Here, he realizes that he has no skills whatsoever as he must defeat monsters and profit from whatever they drop (including food and money). However, it is eventually discovered that he has the ability to get "rare drops" from these monsters.

Miyako Nishida, Eri Kojima, Kaho Deguchi, and Yuko Oba are the main character designers. The artist known as "Endo." is composing the music for the series. Airi Miyakawa performs the ending theme song Tamborine no Naru Oka, translated as The Tambourine-Ringing Hill.

