Rurouni Kenshin anime (2023) reveals new trailer and opening theme

With the release date of the new Rurouni Kenshin anime rapidly approaching, more and more information is flowing online, and fans are losing their cool. It was first announced in December 2021 that the Rurouni Kenshin anime would be re-adapted, and with the release date set for July 6, many promotional videos for the series have also been released online, with the most recent being released earlier on June 18, 2023.

The most recent promotional video is the fifth for the new Rurouni Kenshin anime. It revealed the opening theme of the anime in addition to showcasing the series' fierce action and main characters. Ever since the PV was released, fans have been sharing the promotional trailer on social media as they are unable to contain their excitement.

The opening theme for the new Rurouni Kenshin anime will be performed by Ayase x R-Shitei

The one-minute and thirty-three-second trailer, which provided a few glimpses of the upcoming Rurouni Kenshin anime, was released on the official website of the anime. Not only that, but the anime featured the voices of its talented voice cast. In addition, the main cast of the anime, which included Himura Kenshin, Kamiya Kaoru, Sagara Sanosuke, Myojin Yahiko, Saito Hajime, and others, were all featured in the trailer.

A preview of Himura Kenshin's epic sword battles was also provided in the PV. Along with the main characters, the PV also featured stunning character visualizations that perfectly captured the characters' emotions. As the PV went on, it also revealed the title of the opening theme song, Hiten, which will be performed by the artists Ayase and R-Shitei (AyaseR-Shitei).

Ayase is best recognized for Buddy Daddies, Oshi no Ko, and IDOLiSH7 Third Beat, while R-Shitei is best known for the Call of the Night theme song. Furthermore, the new anime revealed that it would run for two consecutive cours (a quarter of a year), providing fans with plenty of content to watch. As Saito Hajime was revealed in the trailer, it was also revealed that Satoshi Hino would join the anime's additional cast.

Satoshi Hino is best known for roles as Mikhail Renfred in The Ancient Magus' Bride, Shiage Hamazura in A Certain Magical Index III, Lille Barro in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and others. Other cast members include Soma Saito as Himura Kenshin, Rie Takahashi as Kamiya Kaoru, Taku Yashiro as Sagara Sanosuke, and many more.

With that, the Rurouni Kenshin anime is poised to evoke a flood of memories, and with the new studio, it certainly appears that the Liden Films studio will produce top-notch animation.

Synopsis of Rurouni Kenshin anime

Here's how Viz Media, which has been publishing the manga in English concurrently, describes the plot:

"One hundred and forty years ago in Kyoto, with he coming of the American “Black Ships,” there arose a warrior who, felling men with his bloodstained blade, gained the name Hitokiri, manslayer! His killer blade helped close the turbulent Bakumatsu era and slashed open the progressive age known as Meiji. Then he vanished, and with the flow of years, became legend."

